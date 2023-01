Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling

(NewsDirect)

Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive's Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.

