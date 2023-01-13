Ubique Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and Reports on Board Composition

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the Unites States of America

TORONTO, January 13, 2023 - Ubique Minerals Ltd. ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) is pleased to announce that all of the matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company ("the AGM"), held on Friday, December 30, 2022 were approved. After the AGM, the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting to reappoint officers and committee members and fill vacancies from the sudden and sad passing of its former Chairman, David Lonsdale.

AGM Results

A total of 40,400,420 common shares of 69,061,071 common shares, or 58.50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the November 28, 2022 Record Date were represented at the AGM.

The resolutions approved at the AGM were as follows, in each case with over 99.99% of the vote:

Resolution to receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the periods ending July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at five (5).

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as shown below as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The nominated directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Vilhjalmur Vilhjalmsson 40,400,417 100 % 3 0.00% Gaurav Singh 40,400,417 100 % 3 0.00% Gerald Harper 40,400,413 100 % 7 0.00% Mark Wettreich 40,400,413 100 % 7 0.00% Peter Wanner 40,400,413 100 % 7 0.00%

The resolution to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

The resolution to approve the Corporation's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

The resolution to approve the Corporation's 10% Rolling Restricted Unit Plan

The Special Resolution to Approve the Purchase of 90% of the Shareholding in Namib Lead & Zinc Mining Ltd. as per the terms set out in the Company's Management Information Circular (filed publicly on SEDAR) was approved as follows.

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 40,400,231 99.999 189 0.001

At a Board meeting held shortly after the Annual Meeting of the Corporation, the Board approved the appointment of officers as follows:

Interim Chair of the Board: Vilhjalmur Vilhjalmsson Chief Executive Officer: Vilhjalmur Vilhjalmsson Secretary and Chief Financial Officer: Gaurav Singh Vice President, Exploration: Roland Crossley

The Board also confirmed the following appointments to the Board Committees.

Audit Committee: Peter Wanner (Chair), Mark Wettreich, Gerald Harper Compensation Committee: Mark Wettreich (Chair), Gerald Harper, Vilhjalmur Vilhjalmsson ESG Committee: Gerald Harper (Chair), Peter Wanner , Gaurav Singh

Ubique's Board of Directors wishes to announce that, in light of its Chairman's unexpected passing, and given the overwhelming shareholder approval of the Special Resolution to Approve the Purchase of 90% of the Shareholding in Namib Lead & Zinc Mining Ltd at the AGM, it will be seeking to enlarge and further strengthen its Board.

Specifically, the Board will be recruiting Director(s) from diverse backgrounds who possess experience in areas of governance that will benefit Ubique given the Company's expected transition from a Junior Mining Exploration Company into a revenue-generating, in-production mining company.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is engaged in exploration and is in the process of acquiring a mining asset in Namibia, Africa along with actively looking at other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo (NL), P. Geo (ON), a director of the Company, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

For more information on Ubique please contact Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson by e-mail at vilhjalmur@jvcapital.co.uk or see www.ubiqueminerals.com and by phone +354 8697296

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Ltd.., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking 3 information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Ltd..

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735262/Ubique-Minerals-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Reports-on-Board-Composition