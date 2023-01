Adriatic Metals finds latest Vares drill results "very encouraging"

(NewsDirect)

Adriatic Metals plc (LSE:ADT1, ASX:ADT, OTCQX:ADMLF) chief executive Paul Cronin speaks to Proactive after announcing the latest drill results from its 2022 campaign to identify a new body of significant mineralization to the northwest of its existing Rupice mineral resource. Cronin describes the results as "very encouraging" and are "adding a lot of mine life to the project."

