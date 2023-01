Cornish Metals optimistic over potential for "whole new, district-scale target"

(NewsDirect)

Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM:CUSN, TSX-V:CUSN, OTC:SBWFF) CEO Richard Williams speaks to Proactive after announcing fresh drill results from the southern boundary of its South Crofty project in Cornwall. Williams says the new intercepts are suggestive of a "whole new, district-scale target" for Cornish Metals to explore further.

