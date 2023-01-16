Menü Artikel
Sierra Metals Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

12:50 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") announced today the departure of Mr. Ed Guimaraes, the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, and the appointment of Mr. José Fernández-Baca as Interim CFO.

Mr. Oscar Cabrera, Chair of the Board of Sierra Metals stated, "The Sierra Metals Board of Directors is pleased that Mr. Fernandez-Baca has agreed to serve as the Company's Interim CFO. His extensive experience in financial leadership positions in the mining industry, including with Sierra Metals since 2020, gives him the skills, experience and business relationships to lead the Company's financial management and reporting during the on-going strategic review process".

Mr. Fernandez-Baca has a degree in Economics from the Universidad del Pacifico, Lima-Peru, and an MBA from Northern Illinois University. He also has advanced executive program certifications from Northwestern, INCAE, Cambridge, and the Universidad de Piura, among others.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a diversified Canadian mining company with Green Metal exposure including copper production and base metal production with precious metals byproduct credits, focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. The Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential. For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Sierra Metals Inc.
Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777
Email: info@sierrametals.com


