Soma Gold CEO Javier Cordova said the company had released a resource estimate for its Cordero mine, which represented a big improvement compared to the last update. Cordova also said the company released a positive preliminary economic assessment for the development of the mine. Cordova also said there was potential to increase the resource and extend the mine life which remains open on strike and at depth. Cordova also said it had released its guidance for 2023 looking for a further 50% increase in annual production to 35,500 gold-equivalent ounces with a further 24% increase to over 44,000 ounces per year in 2024 and 2025.
