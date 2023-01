South Star Battery Metals completes 12-hole maiden drill program Ceylon project

(NewsDirect)

South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce joined Proactive to share news that the company has completed its maiden drill program at the Ceylon project in Alabama. Pearce said all 12 holes showed significant intervals with grades typically ranging from 1.5% to 4.5% Cg. The data will be compiled and used to complete a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate planned for Q1, 2023.

