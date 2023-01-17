Arizona Metals Intersects VMS Mineralization 300 Metres North of Kay Mine Deposit

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce that step-out drilling located 300 metres north and on strike of its Kay Mine Deposit has intersected a new zone of copper-gold VMS mineralization, at depths ranging from 150 to 600 metres vertically below surface. The new zone is open in all directions, with drilling currently underway to test for extensions and thickening of the mineralization encountered to date.

The Company is also pleased to report six additional holes from the Kay Mine Deposit, including three infill and three extensional holes.

The Company is fully-funded (with $58 million in cash at Sept 30, 2022) to complete the remaining 8,500 meters planned for the Phase 2 program at Kay Mine Deposit (budgeted at $3.6 million), as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the Phase 3 program (budgeted at $32 million), which will be used to test the numerous parallel targets heading west of the Kay Mine Deposit, as well as possible northern and southern extensions.

Drilling Highlights

North Strike Extensional Drilling: Hole KM-22-93 intersected four separate intervals of VMS mineralization over a vertical extent of approximately 140 m (from 470 m to 610 m vertically below surface), including 4.5 m at a grade of 1.8% CuEq, 2.0 m grading 1.5% CuEq, 4.6 m grading 0.8% CuEq, and 1.2 m grading 2.7% CuEq. This hole is approximately 300 m below hole KM-22-30, which intersected 3.0 m grading 1.1% CuEq, and 400 m below KM-22-33, which intersected 1.2 m grading 4.2% CuEq. (See Table 1, below for constituent elements, grades, metals prices and recovery assumptions used for CuEq % calculations. Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only). Mineralization is open in all directions around these intercepts. This hole extends the strike of mineralization approximately 300 m from the northernmost Kay Mine Deposit drill intercept.

Kay Mine Deposit Drilling: KM-22-81B intersected 3.8 m grading 10.7% CuEq from 750 m. This is a step-out hole to the south, which extended mineralization about 50 m south of hole KM-21-52A along the southern edge of the Kay Mine Deposit.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented "The drill results reported today, located 300 metres north of the Kay Mine Deposit, confirm our opinion that the Kay Mine Deposit is potentially part of a much larger mineralized system, typical of what is encountered in other VMS camps around the world. We expect that infill and extensional drilling at the Kay Mine Deposit will continue to expand and improve confidence in its size potential.

Initial testing around the Central Target, from pad 7 has also encountered some encouraging results, with numerous markers typically associated with VMS deposits. These include thick zones of graphite mineralization interbedded with anomalous levels of pathfinder elements, particularly zinc. Drilling will continue at the Central Target, from pads C1 and C2, which we believe are better positioned to test the anomaly, using the results reported today as vectors in seeking additional VMS mineralization.

Road construction is well underway to reach drill locations that will test the Western Target, located 1,200 m west of the Kay Mine Deposit, with drilling expected to commence here in Q1'2023. Work will continue at the Kay Mine Deposit to define an initial resource, in conjunction with associated hydrological, rock geochemistry, metallurgical, and specific gravity studies, but we anticipate that over the next 18 months approximately 90% of our budget will go towards exploration south, north, and west of the Kay Mine Deposit."

Drilling Details-Kay Mine Deposit

Recent drilling at the Kay Mine Deposit has focused mainly on step-out holes to probe the extent of mineralization.

KM-22-81B intersected 3.8 m grading 10.7% CuEq (incl. 1.5m grading 14.8% CuEq) from 750 m and three other thinner intercepts below. This is a step-out hole to the south, which extended mineralization about 50 m south of hole KM-21-52A along the southern edge of the deposit.

KM-22-81C returned four intervals, the best of which graded 3.2 m @ 1.6% CuEq and 8.1 m @ 0.8% CuEq. These occur within a larger 49.5-m-thick mineralized envelope grading 0.35% CuEq. This hole extended mineralization about 30 m south of hole 52 on the south edge of the deposit. Mineralization is open to the south of hole 81C.

KM-22-86A intersected three intervals, including 1.1 m @ 0.67% CuEq. This step-out hole extended mineralization 40 m south of hole 10C along the shallow southern edge of the deposit. Hole 86A was a branch hole drilled to extend hole 86, which was lost when it intersected historic mine workings.

Drilling Details-Kay North Strike Extension

Drilling along strike of the Kay Mine Deposit has extended the mineralized horizon approximately 300 m to the north.

KM-22-82: results from additional sampling returned 2.4 m @ 1.3% CuEq, extending mineralization approximately 75 m north of hole KM-20-03 in the North Zone of the Kay Mine Deposit.

KM-22-87 intersected 8.2 m @ 0.5% CuEq, including 0.6 m @ 1.8% CuEq and extended mineralization approximately 100 m north of hole KM-20-03 on the north edge of the Kay Mine Deposit.

KM-22-88 hosted 0.9 m @ 2.7% CuEq, which demonstrates continuity of mineralization within the 100 m north step-out achieved by hole 87.

KM-22-89 intersected 1.4 m @ 1.2% CuEq; this locates the Kay Mine Deposit mineralized horizon about 100 m north of hole 19, and demonstrates depth potential in this area at a vertical depth of approximately 390 m below surface.

Hole KM-22-93 intersected four separate intervals of VMS mineralization over a vertical extent of approximately 140 m (from 470 m to 610 m vertically below surface), including 4.5 m at a grade of 1.8% CuEq, 2.0 m grading 1.5% CuEq, 4.6 m grading 0.8% CuEq, and 1.2 m grading 2.7% CuEq. This hole is approximately 300 m below hole KM-21-30, which intersected 3.0 m grading 1.1% CuEq, and 400 m below KM-21-33, which intersected 1.2 m grading 4.2% CuEq. Mineralization is open in all directions around these intercepts. This hole extends the strike of mineralization approximately 300 m from the northernmost Kay Mine Deposit drill intercept, and points to depth potential along the north strike extension.

Kay Mine Project Phase 2 Drill Program Update

With the assayed holes released today, the Company has completed a total of 74,800 meters at the Kay Mine Project since inception of drilling. The Company is fully-funded to complete the remaining 8,500 meters planned for the Phase 2 program with the priority focus areas for upcoming drilling (shown in Figure 1 above) as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the upcoming Phase 3 program (Figures 3 and 4 below).

Kay Mine Project Phase 3 Drill Program Update - Moving to Central and Western Targets

The Phase 3 drill program will test the numerous parallel targets heading west of the Kay Mine Deposit, as well as the possible northern and southern extensions. The road to the Central Target (located 300 m west of the Kay Mine Deposit) is complete, and drilling at the Central Target pads commenced during November 2022.

A total of six holes were drilled to the west from pad 7 (see Figure 3), but due to the westerly dip of the stratigraphy and the Central Target EM anomaly, these holes did not fully test the Central Target. Results from these six holes, along with updated structural mapping and ground-loop EM geophysics, will be used to refine the drill targeting from pads C1 and C2. The location of these pads will provide much better angles to intersect the core of the Central Target, while also testing for its extensions north and south along strike of the mafic-felsic contact that potentially hosts mineralization.

Permitting is complete for drill pads at the Western Target (W1 and W2, located ~1,000 m west of the Kay Mine Deposit), with road construction approximately half completed, and drilling anticipated to start in Q1'23.

Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at the Kay Mine Project, Yavapai County, Arizona announced in this news release.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-22-73 no significant assays KM-22-76 no significant assays KM-22-77 no significant assays KM-22-81B 801.8 805.6 3.8 9.60 1.81 1.83 44.6 0.23 11.81 19.36 30.72 10.65 17.45 27.70 including 802.7 804.2 1.5 14.80 2.75 2.06 53.0 0.28 17.75 29.10 46.18 16.03 26.27 41.69 KM-22-81B 815.0 816.0 0.9 0.93 0.56 0.49 28.0 0.21 1.72 2.82 4.48 1.47 2.41 3.83 KM-22-81B 821.6 823.0 1.4 0.02 0.03 1.92 28.0 0.40 1.09 1.78 2.83 0.95 1.56 2.47 KM-22-81B 836.5 837.3 0.8 0.05 0.74 0.69 15.0 0.46 0.99 1.62 2.57 0.79 1.29 2.04 KM-22-81C 751.5 754.7 3.2 1.14 0.43 0.56 19.6 0.07 1.79 2.94 4.66 1.57 2.57 4.08 KM-22-81C 775.9 784.0 8.1 0.21 0.13 1.01 18.8 0.22 0.88 1.44 2.29 0.76 1.25 1.99 KM-22-81C 787.0 788.5 1.5 0.03 2.02 1.80 30.0 0.39 2.27 3.73 5.92 1.77 2.91 4.61 KM-22-82 301.8 304.2 2.4 1.18 0.37 0.13 2.6 0.02 1.48 2.42 3.84 1.32 2.16 3.42 KM-22-83 no significant assays KM-22-84 no significant assays KM-22-86 lost hole KM-22-86A 545.9 546.6 0.7 0.14 0.51 0.14 16.0 0.26 0.69 1.14 1.80 0.54 0.89 1.41 KM-22-86A 563.7 564.8 1.1 0.04 1.11 0.05 13.0 0.11 0.86 1.42 2.25 0.63 1.03 1.63 KM-22-86A 565.6 566.7 1.1 0.05 0.15 0.92 25.9 0.43 0.80 1.30 2.07 0.67 1.10 1.74 KM-22-87 339.9 348.1 8.2 0.29 0.31 0.23 2.0 0.01 0.59 0.96 1.53 0.50 0.82 1.30 including 339.9 340.5 0.6 1.89 0.09 0.04 4.0 0.02 1.99 3.26 5.17 1.83 3.00 4.76 KM-22-88 344.7 345.6 0.9 2.84 0.07 0.06 2.0 0.02 2.93 4.80 7.61 2.71 4.44 7.04 KM-22-89 447.1 448.5 1.4 1.09 0.29 0.06 5.8 0.11 1.36 2.23 3.53 1.21 1.99 3.15 KM-22-93 478.7 483.3 4.5 1.85 0.03 0.02 4.6 0.00 1.91 3.13 4.97 1.77 2.90 4.60 KM-22-93 506.6 508.6 2.0 1.63 0.01 0.01 2.2 0.00 1.66 2.72 4.32 1.54 2.52 4.01 KM-22-93 522.4 527.0 4.6 0.85 0.07 0.02 2.6 0.00 0.92 1.51 2.39 0.84 1.38 2.18 KM-22-93 615.1 616.3 1.2 2.85 0.04 0.06 5.0 0.00 2.94 4.81 7.64 2.72 4.45 7.07

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ1, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 2. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at the Kay Mine Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-21-17 429.5 449.9 20.4 1.81 1.10 1.20 21.2 0.17 3.14 5.15 8.18 2.73 4.47 7.10 including 429.5 434.0 4.6 4.61 1.73 1.91 29.1 0.24 6.68 10.96 17.39 5.92 9.70 15.39 including 432.7 434.0 1.4 0.52 6.81 8.29 40.0 1.10 8.41 13.79 21.89 6.76 11.09 17.60 KM-21-17 504.4 505.4 0.9 1.19 4.73 0.05 9.0 0.00 4.17 6.83 10.84 3.20 5.24 8.31 KM-21-18 404.3 429.8 25.5 0.35 0.86 1.71 15.8 0.23 1.71 2.80 4.44 1.43 2.35 3.72 including 408.6 410.6 2.0 0.50 2.22 7.25 64.4 0.82 5.33 8.74 13.87 4.51 7.39 11.72 including 424.9 427.3 2.4 1.60 2.59 3.16 18.0 0.52 4.66 7.64 12.12 3.92 6.43 10.21 KM-21-18A 391.4 423.8 32.5 1.09 0.62 1.25 17.7 0.15 2.13 3.48 5.53 1.85 3.04 4.82 including 393.3 395.8 2.4 9.57 2.83 2.72 40.9 0.28 12.73 20.87 33.12 11.36 18.63 29.56 KM-21-19 377.8 378.3 0.5 3.39 5.59 6.83 128.0 0.63 10.58 17.34 27.52 8.81 14.44 22.92 KM-21-20 442.7 443.6 0.9 2.56 0.52 3.52 18.5 0.14 4.40 7.22 11.45 3.98 6.52 10.34 KM-21-20 456.0 458.1 2.1 1.49 0.35 0.14 6.0 0.04 1.81 2.97 4.71 1.63 2.66 4.23 KM-21-21 452.6 495.5 42.8 0.80 0.78 1.52 15.1 0.15 2.01 3.29 5.22 1.73 2.83 4.49 including 488.7 493.5 4.8 0.26 2.50 6.13 27.6 0.54 4.48 7.34 11.65 3.74 6.13 9.73 KM-21-21A 422.0 431.4 9.4 1.17 0.57 2.25 8.6 0.36 2.53 4.15 6.58 2.25 3.68 5.85 KM-21-21A 439.1 502.1 63.0 0.45 1.28 3.14 58.8 0.77 3.08 5.04 8.00 2.57 4.21 6.67 including 465.0 481.9 16.9 0.52 2.45 4.05 80.9 0.99 4.43 7.26 11.53 3.62 5.94 9.42 KM-21-22 679.4 682.8 3.4 0.79 0.95 0.06 12.0 0.01 1.49 2.44 3.87 1.23 2.01 3.20 KM-21-23 394.4 401.4 7.0 0.36 0.93 1.94 13.5 1.17 2.05 3.35 5.32 1.73 2.84 4.51 KM-21-23 438.6 459.2 20.6 0.17 1.18 1.93 27.8 0.37 1.94 3.17 5.03 1.58 2.59 4.11 KM-21-24 501.2 592.1 90.8 0.45 1.33 3.42 44.6 0.41 3.02 4.95 7.86 2.53 4.15 6.59 including 501.2 521.7 20.4 1.34 1.70 6.35 113.1 0.66 5.86 9.60 15.24 4.99 8.18 12.99 including 520.9 521.7 0.8 1.75 16.50 9.55 574.0 1.22 20.31 33.29 52.82 15.57 25.52 40.50 including 575.9 592.1 16.2 0.16 2.50 6.00 44.4 0.79 4.51 7.40 11.74 3.75 6.14 9.74 including 588.7 590.4 1.7 0.47 9.98 23.70 18.2 0.13 15.84 25.96 41.20 13.21 21.65 34.36 KM-21-25 662.6 741.3 78.6 1.41 2.33 2.79 43.4 0.35 4.33 7.10 11.26 3.61 5.92 9.40 including 663.2 672.7 9.4 8.06 1.84 1.31 92.3 0.15 10.45 17.13 27.18 9.30 15.24 24.19 including 693.0 703.9 11.0 0.68 6.28 10.40 99.7 1.17 9.56 15.66 24.86 7.79 12.77 20.27 KM-21-25A 654.7 719.9 65.2 1.04 1.94 2.15 18.9 0.18 3.25 5.32 8.44 2.71 4.43 7.04 including 655.5 662.8 7.3 3.66 2.09 1.85 30.2 0.21 5.93 9.73 15.44 5.17 8.47 13.44 including 710.8 716.9 6.1 2.72 7.95 3.73 37.4 0.31 9.37 15.36 24.38 7.52 12.33 19.56 KM-21-25B 647.2 648.9 1.7 0.13 0.58 2.41 62.1 0.64 2.04 3.35 5.31 1.70 2.79 4.42 KM-21-25B 655.6 659.9 4.3 0.93 0.91 0.91 25.3 0.19 2.07 3.40 5.40 1.75 2.88 4.56 KM-21-25B 666.0 667.8 1.8 0.60 0.72 2.98 33.5 0.43 2.55 4.18 6.63 2.20 3.61 5.72 KM-21-25B 673.3 674.7 1.4 0.08 2.10 2.39 23.0 0.33 2.53 4.15 6.58 2.01 3.29 5.23 KM-21-25B 681.2 682.6 1.4 0.09 1.54 2.98 11.0 0.35 2.34 3.83 6.08 1.93 3.16 5.01 KM-21-26 506.7 582.8 76.0 0.79 1.61 4.23 32.7 0.54 3.78 6.19 9.83 3.21 5.27 8.36 including 511.1 526.1 14.9 0.73 1.78 9.68 43.3 0.77 6.05 9.92 15.74 5.26 8.63 13.69 including 573.8 582.8 9.0 4.02 6.06 3.32 18.2 0.19 9.18 15.04 23.87 7.64 12.52 19.87 KM-21-27 706.8 738.2 31.4 1.58 0.16 0.69 9.0 0.06 2.03 3.33 5.28 1.85 3.03 4.80 KM-21-27 764.4 777.4 13.0 2.85 0.48 0.17 8.5 0.02 3.29 5.39 8.55 2.97 4.87 7.73 KM-21-27A 666.3 769.4 103.1 0.79 1.06 1.90 35.8 0.42 2.54 4.17 6.62 2.15 3.52 5.59 including 666.3 687.0 20.7 3.21 1.39 1.26 19.4 0.20 4.74 7.77 12.33 4.18 6.84 10.86 including 706.4 724.6 18.3 0.69 2.69 4.70 92.2 1.21 5.13 8.41 13.35 4.22 6.91 10.97 including 752.9 763.8 11.0 0.07 1.07 4.68 95.3 0.98 3.49 5.73 9.09 2.92 4.78 7.59 KM-21-27B 665.8 762.9 97.1 1.31 1.62 3.21 31.7 0.40 3.88 6.35 10.08 3.31 5.42 8.61 including 702.0 723.0 21.0 0.87 4.56 9.03 81.5 1.10 8.01 13.13 20.83 6.63 10.87 17.25 including 723.0 738.2 15.2 4.97 0.36 0.42 18.7 0.05 5.51 9.03 14.33 5.04 8.26 13.11 KM-21-28 640.7 694.9 54.3 1.87 2.85 5.03 29.4 0.70 5.93 9.72 15.43 5.04 8.26 13.12 including 660.2 671.6 11.4 0.54 4.29 9.30 32.2 1.17 7.24 11.87 18.84 6.04 9.89 15.70 including 681.1 689.0 7.9 4.39 9.47 10.34 93.1 2.41 15.42 25.27 40.10 12.80 20.98 33.29 including 690.4 692.6 2.2 16.06 0.82 0.06 55.8 0.01 17.02 27.90 44.28 15.62 25.61 40.64 KM-21-29 393.0 393.8 0.8 0.43 1.54 4.92 9.0 0.21 3.38 5.54 8.79 2.89 4.74 7.53 KM-21-30 264.9 267.9 3.0 1.18 0.02 0.01 1.5 0.00 1.21 1.98 3.15 1.12 1.83 2.91 KM-21-32 316.4 320.0 3.7 1.84 1.29 2.47 38.5 0.30 3.95 6.47 10.27 3.41 5.60 8.88 KM-21-32 342.9 345.9 3.0 0.67 0.52 2.70 13.0 0.15 2.16 3.54 5.62 1.90 3.12 4.95 KM-21-32 358.9 368.4 9.4 0.60 1.47 1.99 45.7 0.35 2.70 4.42 7.01 2.22 3.63 5.76 KM-21-33 171.3 172.5 1.2 3.79 0.45 0.21 63.0 0.17 4.69 7.68 12.19 4.19 6.86 10.89 KM-21-34 299.3 303.9 4.6 0.29 1.69 0.94 46.3 0.26 2.12 3.47 5.50 1.65 2.70 4.29 KM-21-34 309.7 310.9 1.2 2.27 0.56 1.55 19.9 0.08 3.38 5.54 8.80 3.03 4.96 7.87 KM-21-35 609.6 615.1 5.5 0.92 1.26 1.71 57.7 0.02 2.80 4.60 7.29 2.33 3.82 6.06 including 609.6 613.0 3.4 1.39 1.69 1.98 54.0 0.01 3.61 5.92 9.40 3.03 4.96 7.87 KM-21-38 406.5 407.8 1.4 0.60 1.08 9.41 4.0 0.25 4.96 8.13 12.90 4.42 7.24 11.49 KM-21-38 467.4 476.1 8.7 0.09 1.73 3.87 61.1 1.22 3.38 5.55 8.80 2.78 4.56 7.23 including 470.0 475.2 5.2 0.12 2.44 5.68 87.5 1.79 4.88 8.01 12.71 4.02 6.59 10.46 KM-21-40 589.8 613.8 24.0 4.98 0.61 0.98 23.4 0.45 6.01 9.86 15.65 5.46 8.95 14.21 including 589.8 597.9 8.1 7.63 0.43 0.39 27.1 0.17 8.30 13.60 21.58 7.61 12.47 19.78 KM-21-40 627.9 680.8 52.9 0.47 2.91 3.40 35.7 0.40 3.93 6.44 10.22 3.17 5.20 8.25 including 641.1 648.3 7.2 1.15 7.66 8.27 88.5 0.92 9.90 16.23 25.76 7.95 13.03 20.68 including 670.3 674.1 3.8 1.53 10.89 9.47 24.6 0.61 12.15 19.91 31.59 9.69 15.88 25.19 KM-21-41 462.6 559.3 96.7 1.04 1.54 2.66 40.8 0.35 3.41 5.59 8.86 2.87 4.71 7.47 including 503.2 514.2 11.0 0.99 5.34 8.17 106.3 1.63 8.59 14.08 22.35 7.02 11.51 18.26 including 546.7 558.1 11.4 5.86 5.83 3.24 185.4 0.04 12.14 19.90 31.58 10.15 16.64 26.40 including 553.1 556.9 3.8 7.11 9.55 5.70 505.8 0.09 19.16 31.41 49.84 15.62 25.59 40.62 KM-21-42 803.5 810.3 6.9 0.05 1.60 1.58 64.3 0.35 2.22 3.64 5.78 1.73 2.83 4.49 KM-21-42 835.5 839.7 4.3 0.63 2.46 2.15 21.7 0.21 3.18 5.20 8.26 2.56 4.20 6.67 KM-21-42 853.7 854.7 0.9 0.11 1.63 2.88 28.0 0.40 2.52 4.13 6.55 2.05 3.37 5.34 KM-21-42A 786.7 787.6 0.9 0.03 3.61 2.18 17.0 0.70 3.36 5.51 8.74 2.58 4.22 6.70 KM-21-42A 805.4 811.1 5.6 6.17 0.92 0.18 39.5 0.01 7.12 11.68 18.53 6.43 10.54 16.72 including 807.0 808.9 2.0 10.72 0.87 0.11 61.8 0.00 11.79 19.32 30.66 10.74 17.60 27.93 KM-21-42A 840.9 877.2 36.3 0.55 0.62 1.35 10.7 0.13 1.56 2.56 4.06 1.34 2.20 3.49 KM-21-42B 808.0 811.2 3.2 0.29 2.06 5.77 63.0 0.94 4.47 7.33 11.63 3.74 6.13 9.72 KM-21-42B 816.9 819.9 3.0 2.31 0.66 1.23 16.0 0.15 3.35 5.49 8.71 2.99 4.90 7.77 KM-21-42B 835.5 840.8 5.3 0.02 0.73 2.93 13.5 0.24 1.75 2.87 4.56 1.49 2.45 3.88 KM-21-42C 849.2 877.4 28.2 3.81 0.47 0.29 12.5 0.09 4.32 7.08 11.24 3.93 6.44 10.23 including 849.2 854.7 5.5 14.57 0.66 0.16 37.5 0.03 15.34 25.14 39.89 14.11 23.12 36.70 including 863.8 869.4 5.6 2.29 1.17 0.59 13.1 0.25 3.39 5.55 8.81 2.96 4.85 7.70 including 874.8 877.4 2.6 2.83 0.26 0.03 7.2 0.01 3.06 5.02 7.96 2.80 4.59 7.28 KM-21-42C 886.1 889.1 3.0 0.87 0.88 0.50 5.2 0.05 1.65 2.71 4.30 1.40 2.30 3.65 KM-21-43 583.7 607.1 23.4 0.39 0.25 3.68 3.1 0.02 1.98 3.25 5.15 1.79 2.93 4.65 including 598.9 599.8 0.9 0.50 0.18 11.30 3.0 0.03 4.99 8.17 12.97 4.56 7.48 11.87 KM-21-43 616.0 633.1 17.1 1.81 0.17 0.14 8.2 0.03 2.04 3.34 5.31 1.86 3.05 4.84 including 631.2 633.1 1.8 6.30 0.61 0.09 25.0 0.01 6.91 11.32 17.97 6.30 10.32 16.38 KM-21-44 353.4 377.3 23.9 0.34 0.97 2.52 18.3 0.33 2.12 3.47 5.50 1.79 2.93 4.65 including 354.0 356.6 2.6 0.23 2.14 7.97 38.9 0.68 5.06 8.29 13.15 4.30 7.05 11.19 KM-21-45 459.6 463.0 3.4 0.32 0.62 6.63 82.3 0.87 4.10 6.71 10.65 3.55 5.82 9.24 including 461.2 462.1 0.9 0.15 1.23 16.90 182.0 2.50 9.39 15.38 24.41 8.17 13.39 21.26 KM-21-46 350.4 362.9 12.4 0.66 2.61 3.69 40.6 0.39 4.08 6.69 10.61 3.34 5.48 8.70 including 350.4 353.3 2.8 0.77 5.19 6.83 107.0 0.72 7.58 12.42 19.70 6.11 10.01 15.88 KM-21-47 433.9 435.9 2.0 0.16 1.88 9.28 138.7 2.17 6.46 10.58 16.79 5.46 8.95 14.20 KM-21-48 605.2 610.7 5.5 3.54 0.45 0.19 12.7 0.05 4.00 6.55 10.40 3.63 5.95 9.45 KM-21-48 630.3 634.6 4.3 1.11 0.34 0.69 12.7 0.11 1.71 2.80 4.45 1.52 2.49 3.95 KM-21-48 685.5 696.8 11.3 0.98 0.05 0.06 4.2 0.02 1.07 1.75 2.77 0.98 1.60 2.54 KM-21-48 715.1 718.4 3.4 2.08 0.04 0.03 4.3 0.01 2.15 3.52 5.59 1.98 3.25 5.16 KM-21-48 723.0 724.5 1.5 1.54 0.07 0.06 4.0 0.02 1.64 2.68 4.26 1.51 2.47 3.92 KM-21-48 735.5 743.6 8.1 0.34 0.60 1.52 9.2 0.07 1.38 2.26 3.59 1.18 1.93 3.06 KM-21-48A 538.0 539.5 1.5 0.31 1.17 2.79 29.0 0.52 2.44 4.01 6.36 2.05 3.35 5.32 KM-21-48A 687.9 696.9 9.0 1.64 0.36 0.79 7.9 0.01 2.23 3.66 5.80 2.01 3.29 5.22 including 687.9 688.8 0.9 0.15 1.53 5.35 5.0 0.01 3.18 5.21 8.27 2.71 4.45 7.06 including 694.9 696.0 1.1 8.36 0.80 0.10 40.0 0.03 9.21 15.10 23.96 8.39 13.75 21.81 KM-21-49 lost hole

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ2, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 3. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at the Kay Mine Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-21-50 489.5 501.9 12.3 0.98 2.30 6.36 111.9 1.24 5.99 9.81 15.57 5.02 8.24 13.07 including 489.5 493.0 3.4 2.64 3.59 9.49 207.7 1.65 10.49 17.20 27.30 8.86 14.52 23.05 KM-21-50 509.0 562.1 53.1 0.44 0.84 1.28 35.8 0.27 1.79 2.93 4.65 1.48 2.42 3.84 including 538.1 545.6 7.5 0.28 1.94 2.62 112.8 0.82 3.55 5.81 9.23 2.82 4.63 7.34 KM-21-51B 860.5 870.2 9.8 3.00 0.13 0.10 6.5 0.05 3.18 5.21 8.27 2.93 4.80 7.62 including 864.7 865.6 0.9 8.70 0.09 0.09 16.0 0.10 8.93 14.64 23.24 8.27 13.55 21.51 KM-21-51B 881.5 884.2 2.7 0.52 0.22 0.62 28.3 0.14 1.15 1.88 2.98 0.99 1.61 2.56 KM-21-51B 893.7 903.4 9.8 1.51 0.10 0.06 4.4 0.01 1.63 2.67 4.24 1.49 2.45 3.89 including 898.2 899.3 1.1 6.56 0.11 0.10 15.0 0.04 6.79 11.13 17.67 6.28 10.29 16.32 KM-21-52 751.5 758.2 6.7 1.18 0.66 0.98 18.2 0.14 2.14 3.50 5.56 1.86 3.05 4.84 KM-21-52 787.5 789.6 2.1 0.04 1.27 1.68 28.5 0.22 1.73 2.84 4.50 1.38 2.25 3.58 KM-21-52A 763.7 793.1 29.4 0.25 1.12 1.36 51.6 0.47 1.97 3.22 5.11 1.58 2.58 4.10 including 763.7 764.9 1.2 0.38 3.01 8.69 132.0 1.68 6.97 11.43 18.13 5.80 9.50 15.08 including 771.8 774.5 2.7 1.39 2.46 4.59 116.4 1.82 5.98 9.81 15.56 5.00 8.19 12.99 including 781.5 787.6 6.1 0.31 2.63 1.64 119.5 0.65 3.64 5.97 9.47 2.81 4.60 7.30 KM-21-52A 801.3 802.5 1.2 0.42 0.90 1.29 82.0 0.17 2.15 3.52 5.59 1.73 2.83 4.50 KM-21-52A 818.8 820.2 1.4 0.39 1.62 1.29 188.0 0.36 3.45 5.65 8.96 2.66 4.35 6.91 KM-21-52A 831.2 852.4 21.2 0.05 0.91 0.80 27.2 0.29 1.19 1.95 3.10 0.93 1.52 2.42 including 837.0 841.6 4.6 0.03 2.16 1.34 69.0 0.79 2.59 4.24 6.73 1.98 3.24 5.14 KM-21-55 302.7 308.5 5.8 0.66 0.44 0.53 15.8 0.10 1.28 2.10 3.33 1.10 1.80 2.86 KM-21-56 434.6 435.9 1.2 1.53 0.39 0.13 19.0 0.01 1.97 3.23 5.12 1.75 2.86 4.54 KM-21-56 499.1 501.5 2.4 1.53 0.18 7.15 6.4 0.02 4.45 7.29 11.57 4.07 6.68 10.59 including 499.1 500.2 1.1 1.97 0.31 14.55 7.0 0.02 7.81 12.81 20.33 7.16 11.73 18.61 KM-21-56 524.0 525.0 1.1 0.97 0.12 0.07 5.0 0.03 1.12 1.83 2.91 1.01 1.66 2.64 KM-21-56 558.2 563.6 5.3 0.82 0.99 3.09 27.0 0.06 2.84 4.65 7.38 2.44 4.00 6.35 KM-21-56 577.0 578.2 1.2 0.02 1.66 0.47 5.0 0.02 1.26 2.06 3.27 0.92 1.52 2.41 KM-21-57 776.5 784.3 7.8 0.26 2.30 2.59 57.9 0.68 3.27 5.36 8.51 2.61 4.28 6.79 including 777.8 778.8 0.9 0.25 6.62 11.45 105.0 3.33 10.26 16.81 26.68 8.37 13.72 21.77 KM-21-57 819.9 835.5 15.5 1.29 2.17 2.58 90.9 0.27 4.39 7.19 11.41 3.61 5.92 9.40 including 824.0 827.5 3.5 3.69 4.67 3.81 228.5 0.29 9.88 16.19 25.69 8.13 13.33 21.15 KM-21-57 852.5 853.6 1.1 0.30 3.10 2.33 92.0 0.57 3.94 6.46 10.25 3.06 5.02 7.97 KM-21-57A 728.6 735.5 6.9 2.49 1.04 0.57 6.6 0.02 3.40 5.57 8.84 3.00 4.92 7.81 KM-21-57A 759.6 821.4 61.9 1.08 2.60 3.73 32.0 0.50 4.46 7.31 11.60 3.71 6.08 9.65 including 762.3 783.3 21.0 0.42 6.78 9.49 67.9 0.49 8.84 14.50 23.00 7.12 11.67 18.52 KM-22-57B 736.7 862.0 125.3 2.40 0.90 1.29 18.7 0.13 3.62 5.93 9.42 3.20 5.25 8.33 including 739.7 741.6 1.8 9.42 2.37 0.32 8.5 0.03 11.06 18.12 28.76 9.93 16.28 25.84 including 798.3 805.6 7.3 6.35 0.81 3.76 19.5 0.14 8.47 13.89 22.04 7.72 12.65 20.08 KM-22-57C 784.3 885.1 100.9 1.24 1.54 1.56 25.8 0.14 3.02 4.95 7.85 2.54 4.16 6.61 including 829.4 837.9 8.5 1.60 7.71 9.04 100.9 0.35 10.66 17.47 27.72 8.62 14.14 22.43 including 852.2 857.6 5.3 6.81 0.10 0.09 23.3 0.02 7.10 11.63 18.46 6.55 10.73 17.03 KM-21-58 577.0 586.4 9.4 0.43 1.28 2.48 41.3 0.47 2.59 4.25 6.74 2.15 3.52 5.59 KM-21-58 614.2 682.6 68.4 1.30 3.42 3.85 47.2 0.50 5.35 8.78 13.93 4.40 7.22 11.45 including 640.7 648.0 7.3 0.79 4.34 10.20 51.9 0.56 7.90 12.94 20.54 6.60 10.83 17.18 including 668.1 678.6 10.5 5.30 12.19 6.67 194.7 1.88 17.26 28.30 44.90 13.98 22.92 36.37 including 668.1 669.6 1.5 2.55 43.20 7.76 856.0 0.80 38.86 63.69 101.08 28.62 46.90 74.43 KM-21-58A 569.4 641.8 72.5 1.12 1.00 2.84 18.1 0.33 3.03 4.97 7.89 2.64 4.32 6.86 including 584.3 591.9 7.6 0.29 1.19 6.23 4.4 0.40 3.53 5.79 9.19 3.09 5.06 8.02 including 602.3 613.3 11.0 4.02 0.11 1.38 12.6 0.40 4.80 7.88 12.50 4.42 7.25 11.51 including 630.3 630.9 0.7 1.14 6.35 11.20 356.0 0.65 12.28 20.13 31.95 9.89 16.21 25.73 including 633.5 641.8 8.3 1.53 2.33 5.12 26.5 0.36 5.20 8.53 13.53 4.45 7.29 11.56 KM-21-58A 665.5 676.0 10.5 0.12 2.90 3.88 167.5 1.92 5.13 8.41 13.34 4.06 6.65 10.55 including 672.5 676.0 3.5 0.12 6.89 6.40 332.0 3.81 10.26 16.82 26.70 7.98 13.07 20.74 including 673.6 674.5 0.9 0.28 19.65 12.65 844.0 10.20 26.07 42.74 67.82 19.97 32.73 51.94 KM-21-58B 543.2 627.6 84.4 1.05 2.38 3.44 23.8 0.55 4.13 6.77 10.75 3.45 5.66 8.98 including 571.2 582.5 11.3 0.51 5.27 9.96 35.4 1.52 8.18 13.40 21.27 6.76 11.08 17.58 including 605.3 622.7 17.4 3.20 6.19 4.18 40.9 0.22 8.96 14.69 23.31 7.38 12.09 19.19 including 609.6 612.0 2.4 1.45 17.73 7.97 82.5 0.44 16.08 26.35 41.81 12.29 20.15 31.97 KM-22-59A 903.7 905.9 2.1 0.61 0.10 0.65 10.3 0.10 1.02 1.68 2.66 0.92 1.50 2.38 KM-22-60 554.7 648.0 93.3 1.36 5.65 3.25 32.6 0.34 6.39 10.47 16.62 5.08 8.32 13.21 including 591.6 597.7 6.1 0.58 5.62 12.00 56.3 1.40 9.37 15.37 24.38 7.78 12.75 20.24 including 627.0 644.5 17.5 5.22 25.37 4.71 100.6 0.59 23.44 38.42 60.98 18.05 29.59 46.95 including 634.3 635.5 1.2 5.63 273.00 0.18 715.0 0.28 177.99 291.74 462.98 126.03 206.57 327.82 KM-22-61 560.8 580.0 19.2 0.72 0.20 0.69 7.0 0.06 1.18 1.93 3.07 1.05 1.73 2.74 KM-22-62 636.6 682.8 46.2 0.22 1.47 3.22 53.5 0.47 2.89 4.73 7.51 2.37 3.89 6.18 including 644.4 646.2 1.8 0.89 4.36 19.26 133.0 0.77 12.18 19.96 31.68 10.41 17.07 27.09 including 650.7 657.5 6.8 0.34 3.21 9.59 145.2 1.79 7.53 12.34 19.59 6.26 10.26 16.29 including 663.2 665.5 2.3 0.53 8.66 7.82 181.6 1.55 10.60 17.38 27.58 8.30 13.61 21.60 KM-22-62 704.1 706.2 2.1 0.36 2.88 3.33 61.5 0.46 3.99 6.53 10.37 3.18 5.22 8.28 KM-22-62A 582.2 643.6 61.4 0.31 1.27 2.65 40.8 0.58 2.55 4.18 6.64 2.11 3.47 5.50 including 593.1 602.4 9.3 1.15 2.29 4.37 52.4 0.91 4.85 7.94 12.60 4.08 6.68 10.60 including 608.9 617.8 8.8 0.20 1.79 4.26 91.2 1.15 3.90 6.40 10.15 3.20 5.25 8.33 including 627.7 630.9 3.2 0.41 7.10 15.01 180.0 2.77 12.56 20.58 32.66 10.31 16.89 26.81 KM-22-62A 653.8 660.5 6.7 0.26 1.69 2.58 90.4 0.75 3.17 5.19 8.24 2.54 4.17 6.61 KM-22-62B 590.9 599.4 8.5 1.58 0.52 1.13 22.6 0.28 2.57 4.21 6.68 2.27 3.72 5.91 KM-22-62B 606.2 629.0 22.7 0.21 1.21 2.23 24.1 0.29 2.06 3.38 5.37 1.70 2.78 4.42 including 623.8 629.0 5.2 0.21 3.61 6.52 56.6 0.81 5.55 9.09 14.43 4.53 7.42 11.78 KM-22-62C 613.6 630.3 16.8 0.57 0.40 0.48 20.5 0.11 1.18 1.94 3.07 1.01 1.65 2.62 KM-22-62C 638.3 653.8 15.5 0.25 2.34 3.34 34.8 0.34 3.31 5.43 8.62 2.68 4.39 6.97 including 648.5 653.8 5.3 0.32 4.21 6.57 74.7 0.73 6.18 10.12 16.06 5.00 8.19 13.00 KM-22-63 982.2 983.1 0.9 3.41 1.23 2.19 47.0 0.24 5.43 8.90 14.12 4.79 7.85 12.45 KM-22-64 317.4 325.5 8.1 1.13 0.09 2.30 14.3 0.08 2.20 3.60 5.72 2.00 3.27 5.20 KM-22-65 334.4 337.1 2.7 1.39 0.06 0.34 7.0 0.03 1.62 2.65 4.21 1.48 2.43 3.86 KM-22-66 384.4 414.8 30.5 1.00 0.11 0.09 3.0 0.01 1.13 1.85 2.94 1.03 1.69 2.68 KM-22-67 340.2 345.9 5.8 0.38 0.06 0.55 4.4 0.09 0.69 1.12 1.78 0.62 1.02 1.61 KM-22-68 407.2 408.7 1.5 1.71 0.49 0.08 8.4 0.06 2.11 3.46 5.49 1.88 3.08 4.89 KM-22-68 435.9 446.5 10.7 0.54 0.18 0.29 4.3 0.04 0.80 1.31 2.08 0.71 1.17 1.85 KM-22-69 342.0 343.6 1.6 1.19 0.87 0.96 25.7 0.06 2.30 3.78 5.99 1.97 3.24 5.14 KM-22-71 631.2 648.5 17.3 0.53 0.15 0.21 9.6 0.01 0.78 1.28 2.02 0.69 1.12 1.78 KM-22-71 657.8 668.6 10.8 3.18 0.35 0.16 22.6 0.01 3.64 5.96 9.46 3.29 5.40 8.57 including 657.8 661.4 3.7 6.75 0.28 0.09 30.9 0.02 7.20 11.81 18.74 6.61 10.83 17.19 KM-22-71A 554.3 561.4 7.2 0.39 0.22 0.64 10.3 0.22 0.90 1.47 2.34 0.78 1.29 2.04 KM-22-72 637.6 660.2 22.6 0.34 0.38 1.15 13.0 0.27 1.17 1.92 3.05 1.01 1.66 2.63 KM-22-72 669.3 671.3 2.0 0.17 2.15 4.15 23.1 0.56 3.38 5.55 8.80 2.79 4.57 7.25 KM-22-73 no significant assays KM-22-74 649.2 688.2 39.0 0.40 1.77 3.39 30.5 0.32 3.09 5.07 8.05 2.56 4.20 6.67 including 652.6 659.8 7.2 0.68 2.57 5.13 18.0 0.11 4.39 7.19 11.42 3.67 6.02 9.55 including 678.5 688.2 9.8 0.15 3.08 5.67 32.0 0.51 4.57 7.50 11.90 3.74 6.13 9.73 KM-22-74 716.3 719.6 3.4 0.03 0.84 2.65 37.5 0.57 1.99 3.26 5.17 1.65 2.71 4.30 KM-22-75 690.7 692.8 2.1 0.23 0.25 0.84 9.3 0.22 0.83 1.36 2.15 0.71 1.17 1.86 KM-22-75 705.0 716.9 11.9 0.67 0.17 0.30 8.0 0.05 0.97 1.58 2.51 0.86 1.41 2.24 KM-22-75 723.1 731.7 8.5 0.31 0.50 1.27 11.6 0.09 1.21 1.99 3.16 1.03 1.69 2.69 KM-22-75 753.5 754.5 1.1 0.23 1.22 1.85 12.0 0.04 1.78 2.92 4.64 1.46 2.39 3.80 KM-22-76 no significant assays KM-22-77 no significant assays KM-22-79 667.8 673.8 5.9 0.11 0.52 1.03 6.9 0.23 0.93 1.52 2.42 0.77 1.27 2.02 KM-22-79 681.8 689.8 7.9 2.12 1.38 3.14 47.2 0.27 4.61 7.55 11.98 4.00 6.55 10.40 KM-22-81 813.8 822.4 8.5 0.10 0.22 0.69 15.5 0.11 0.65 1.07 1.69 0.54 0.89 1.42 KM-22-81A 847.7 852.8 5.2 0.03 0.19 2.04 46.2 0.48 1.40 2.29 3.64 1.19 1.94 3.09 KM-22-81B 801.8 805.6 3.8 9.60 1.81 1.83 44.6 0.23 11.81 19.36 30.72 10.65 17.45 27.70 including 802.7 804.2 1.5 14.80 2.75 2.06 53.0 0.28 17.75 29.10 46.18 16.03 26.27 41.69 KM-22-81B 815.0 816.0 0.9 0.93 0.56 0.49 28.0 0.21 1.72 2.82 4.48 1.47 2.41 3.83 KM-22-81B 821.6 823.0 1.4 0.02 0.03 1.92 28.0 0.40 1.09 1.78 2.83 0.95 1.56 2.47 KM-22-81B 836.5 837.3 0.8 0.05 0.74 0.69 15.0 0.46 0.99 1.62 2.57 0.79 1.29 2.04 KM-22-81C 751.5 754.7 3.2 1.14 0.43 0.56 19.6 0.07 1.79 2.94 4.66 1.57 2.57 4.08 KM-22-81C 775.9 784.0 8.1 0.21 0.13 1.01 18.8 0.22 0.88 1.44 2.29 0.76 1.25 1.99 KM-22-81C 787.0 788.5 1.5 0.03 2.02 1.80 30.0 0.39 2.27 3.73 5.92 1.77 2.91 4.61 KM-22-82 226.5 228.0 1.5 0.14 0.07 1.58 5.4 0.53 0.95 1.55 2.46 0.85 1.40 2.22 KM-22-82 301.8 304.2 2.4 1.18 0.37 0.13 2.6 0.02 1.48 2.42 3.84 1.32 2.16 3.42 KM-22-83 no significant assays KM-22-84 no significant assays KM-22-86 lost hole KM-22-86A 545.9 546.6 0.7 0.14 0.51 0.14 16.0 0.26 0.69 1.14 1.80 0.54 0.89 1.41 KM-22-86A 563.7 564.8 1.1 0.04 1.11 0.05 13.0 0.11 0.86 1.42 2.25 0.63 1.03 1.63 KM-22-86A 565.6 566.7 1.1 0.05 0.15 0.92 25.9 0.43 0.80 1.30 2.07 0.67 1.10 1.74 KM-22-87 339.9 348.1 8.2 0.29 0.31 0.23 2.0 0.01 0.59 0.96 1.53 0.50 0.82 1.30 including 339.9 340.5 0.6 1.89 0.09 0.04 4.0 0.02 1.99 3.26 5.17 1.83 3.00 4.76 KM-22-88 344.7 345.6 0.9 2.84 0.07 0.06 2.0 0.02 2.93 4.80 7.61 2.71 4.44 7.04 KM-22-89 447.1 448.5 1.4 1.09 0.29 0.06 5.8 0.11 1.36 2.23 3.53 1.21 1.99 3.15 KM-22-93 478.7 483.3 4.5 1.85 0.03 0.02 4.6 0.00 1.91 3.13 4.97 1.77 2.90 4.60 KM-22-93 506.6 508.6 2.0 1.63 0.01 0.01 2.2 0.00 1.66 2.72 4.32 1.54 2.52 4.01 KM-22-93 522.4 527.0 4.6 0.85 0.07 0.02 2.6 0.00 0.92 1.51 2.39 0.84 1.38 2.18 KM-22-93 615.1 616.3 1.2 2.85 0.04 0.06 5.0 0.00 2.94 4.81 7.64 2.72 4.45 7.07

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ3, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 4. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at the Kay Mine Deposit, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-20-01 275.8 281.5 5.6 0.57 0.48 1.20 11.6 0.18 1.70 1.61 4.51 including 275.8 276.5 0.6 0.50 1.22 5.04 32.0 0.73 4.23 4.01 11.22 including 279.8 281.5 1.6 1.21 0.98 1.49 22.6 0.23 3.10 2.94 8.22 KM-20-02 297.8 300.8 3.0 0.77 0.20 0.04 1.4 0.01 1.01 0.96 2.69 KM-20-03 256.3 259.1 2.7 3.40 1.01 0.65 69.6 0.09 5.41 5.13 14.35 including 256.3 257.3 0.9 7.42 1.79 1.11 56.0 0.17 10.32 9.78 27.37 KM-20-03 292.2 292.6 0.5 2.43 0.19 0.15 2.0 0.04 2.72 2.57 7.20 KM-20-03 295.4 295.8 0.5 1.35 0.80 0.91 6.0 0.06 2.61 2.47 6.92 KM-20-03A 252.4 256.9 4.6 3.70 2.55 0.27 35.6 0.03 6.85 6.49 18.15 including 252.4 253.1 0.8 9.74 6.34 0.40 164.0 0.11 18.19 17.24 48.23 KM-20-05 266.6 269.0 2.4 6.47 1.94 0.57 43.3 0.14 9.19 8.71 24.37 including 266.6 267.8 1.2 10.60 2.21 1.05 50.0 0.26 13.89 13.16 36.83 KM-20-06 267.9 281.5 13.5 1.02 0.85 1.23 45.6 0.30 2.92 2.77 7.75 including 267.9 268.4 0.5 1.54 2.20 6.10 31.0 0.81 6.73 6.38 17.85 including 276.6 281.5 4.9 1.86 0.87 1.96 92.1 0.42 4.54 4.30 12.04 including 280.0 281.0 1.1 3.22 1.03 0.64 340.0 0.04 7.82 7.41 20.74 KM-20-08 abandoned, off target KM-20-09 588.1 588.4 0.3 0.91 1.74 1.86 15.0 0.40 3.72 3.52 9.86 KM-20-09 613.4 614.1 0.7 0.90 1.81 1.04 10.0 0.08 3.32 3.15 8.81 KM-20-09 614.6 614.9 0.3 2.64 0.36 0.98 19.0 0.10 3.60 3.41 9.54 KM-20-09 632.8 638.9 6.1 0.12 4.18 8.02 41.7 0.82 8.23 7.80 21.83 including 633.6 637.9 4.4 0.15 5.46 9.06 33.1 0.50 9.81 9.29 26.00 including 636.9 637.9 1.1 0.17 9.77 14.65 68.0 0.78 16.92 16.03 44.86 KM-20-10 563.6 568.5 4.9 2.39 2.16 3.27 24.9 0.31 6.24 5.92 16.55 including 563.6 566.6 3.0 3.66 2.42 3.16 28.2 0.32 7.78 7.38 20.64 including 567.2 568.5 1.2 0.33 2.52 5.10 28.4 0.43 5.33 5.05 14.12 KM-20-10 574.2 574.9 0.6 0.12 4.33 11.30 113.0 0.16 10.09 9.56 26.75 KM-20-10 577.7 579.3 1.6 0.03 0.70 4.38 45.9 0.68 3.09 2.93 8.20 KM-20-10 582.3 583.1 0.8 0.03 0.42 2.90 51.0 1.07 2.42 2.29 6.40 KM-20-10A 521.2 522.5 1.3 2.13 1.27 7.46 51.1 0.91 7.07 6.70 18.75 KM-20-10A 527.9 538.6 10.7 1.32 1.66 2.58 27.2 0.30 4.40 4.17 11.66 including 527.9 529.4 1.5 6.69 0.92 1.62 30.2 0.07 8.59 8.14 22.77 including 532.2 535.3 3.1 0.72 1.75 2.99 34.3 0.42 4.17 3.95 11.07 including 537.2 538.6 1.4 0.16 7.29 9.06 79.2 0.60 12.24 11.60 32.44 KM-20-10B 503.0 530.7 27.6 0.87 0.97 1.76 21.3 0.32 2.87 2.72 7.61 including 503.0 509.6 6.6 1.78 1.55 2.55 29.8 0.37 4.79 4.54 12.70 including 513.9 518.3 4.4 1.08 1.89 4.05 47.4 0.68 5.29 5.01 14.02 including 527.2 530.7 3.5 1.91 2.32 3.93 52.9 0.99 6.68 6.33 17.72 KM-20-10C 523.9 530.7 6.8 0.58 3.32 5.84 102.0 1.15 7.65 7.25 20.28 including 523.9 528.2 4.3 0.88 4.89 7.61 125.2 1.45 10.60 10.05 28.11 including 525.6 526.4 0.8 0.52 16.65 21.40 214.0 2.76 29.15 27.62 77.29 KM-20-11 554.1 556.9 2.7 4.14 2.83 3.56 70.0 0.28 9.23 8.75 24.48 KM-20-12 371.9 376.7 4.9 3.99 0.37 0.62 12.4 0.07 4.76 4.51 12.61 including 371.9 373.7 1.9 8.49 0.67 1.53 28.0 0.16 10.10 9.57 26.77 KM-20-12 379.5 405.4 25.9 0.73 0.08 0.08 2.3 0.01 0.87 0.82 2.30 KM-20-13 443.6 486.8 43.1 1.68 1.26 1.67 23.3 0.24 3.94 3.73 10.45 including 444.4 459.6 15.2 3.42 1.80 2.36 38.5 0.39 6.71 6.36 17.80 including 444.4 447.1 2.7 1.02 3.74 10.64 55.0 1.88 10.14 9.61 26.89 including 451.4 455.8 4.4 8.41 1.18 0.16 65.3 0.02 10.34 9.80 27.42 KM-20-14 421.7 461.6 39.9 1.47 1.00 1.67 18.4 0.19 3.40 3.22 9.00 including 426.3 429.8 3.5 9.56 1.28 0.95 30.0 0.07 11.58 10.98 30.71 including 457.2 460.7 3.5 0.36 2.58 8.33 26.3 0.38 6.61 6.26 17.52 KM-20-14A 404.6 409.0 4.4 1.67 1.48 2.50 79.2 0.41 5.07 4.80 13.44 including 404.6 406.4 1.7 4.08 2.46 5.02 173.6 0.53 10.41 9.87 27.61 KM-20-14A 421.0 443.5 22.5 0.86 0.72 1.51 15.9 0.18 2.41 2.28 6.38 including 421.0 421.8 0.8 9.81 2.91 1.69 45.0 0.19 14.01 13.28 37.15 including 421.0 425.0 4.1 3.23 1.14 1.30 21.4 0.14 5.17 4.90 13.71 KM-20-15 506.8 510.1 3.3 0.05 0.33 3.73 192.0 1.75 4.24 4.02 11.25 KM-20-16 480.4 518.8 38.4 0.85 0.81 2.24 24.3 0.25 2.87 2.72 7.61 including 480.4 492.9 12.5 1.63 1.98 4.23 48.5 0.50 5.95 5.64 15.78 including 480.4 483.4 3.0 2.40 4.74 7.49 77.9 0.91 11.29 10.70 29.93 including 489.8 492.9 3.0 3.61 2.59 6.90 100.7 0.92 10.22 9.68 27.10

Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures

The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including regular temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Project in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulfide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company, November 1982, 29 p.) The historic estimate at the Kay Mine Deposit was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine Deposit is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

