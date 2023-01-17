Fission 3.0 Announces Appointment of Sprott Capital Partners

Kelowna, January 17, 2023 - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to welcome Sprott Capital Partners ("SCP"), Peter Grosskopf, David Wargo, and Leslie Yang, as financial advisors on strategic matters, including the procurement of potential strategic investors. SCP will assist Fission 3.0 with the advancement of its 100% owned Patterson Lake North ("PLN") project.

Dev Randhawa, Chairman & CEO of Fission 3, commented: "We are delighted to partner with SCP as we continue to explore the parameters of our new world-class discovery. We note that Mr. Grosskopf, Mr. Wargo and Mr. Yang of the SCP team were closely involved with the formation of Uranium Participation Corp. (now Sprott Physical Uranium Trust) and have unparalleled experience in the financing of global uranium projects."

SCP, a global leader in precious metals and energy transition investments, is a Toronto & London based independent financial boutique providing a comprehensive suite of capital raising and advisory solutions to natural resource companies. The team consists of experienced finance professionals with major multinational, banking and emerging markets experience that is complemented by geological and engineering expertise.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new A1 uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.:

Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. Fission currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

