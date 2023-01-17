Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Toronto, Ontario - January 17, 2023 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on several active exploration projects in Ontario and Quebec.

Additional sampling of the core in Nagagami Project hole NG-22-02 has identified a 61.0 metre* long mineralized zone that has an average grade of 0.554% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) and 0.098% Nd3 (includes both new and December 5, 2022, results);

Numerous exploration targets have been identified on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario. A total of 88 additional mining claim cells have been acquired to bring the total to 147 (single cell and multicell) claims;

Application has been made to the Quebec Government for a drill program on the Cere Villebon project;

A line-cutting and geophysical program is in progress on the Kidd Project in preparation for diamond drilling;

Isabelle Robillard has been commissioned to update a 43-101 report on the Buckingham Graphite Project;

A property has been acquired in Newfoundland from a local prospector. The property covers the northern extension of the Spruce Ridge Property where recent drilling intersected 51.00 metres averaging 1.69 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) in hole SP21-01, 15.00 metres of 2.36 g/t Au (including 4.00 metres of 5.29 g/t Au) in SP21-03, 21.20 metres of 1.75 g/t Au in SP21-08, 17.60 metres of 1.34 g/t Au in SP21-11 and 21.00 metres of 2.06 g/t Au in SP21-14.

Nagagami Project

Newly obtained analytical results from Hole NG-22-02 on the Company's Nagagami Property near Hearst, Ontario (see Figure 1), filled gaps between and around the 4.0 and 10.0 metre* long intercepts (reported December 5, 2022), such that a 61.0 metre*-long mineralized intercept is now recognized in the core. The 61.0 metre* long mineralized intercept contains an average of 0.554% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) and 0.098% Nd2O3. The 61.0 metre* zone includes a 17.0 metre* long zone that has average TREO and Nd2O3 grades of 0.665% and 0.118%, respectively. These grades are 20% higher than those of the 61.0 metre* intercept.

61.0 metre* intercept (between 373 and 434m) contains 0.554% Total Rare Earth Oxides and 0.098% Nd

Above intercept includes 17.0 metres* (between 380 and 397m) containing 0.665% TREO and 0.118% Nd

Two smaller intercepts containing 0.573 % TREO and 0.105% Nd over 4.0 metres* (between 528 and 532m) and 0.605 % TREO and 0.119% Nd over 7.0 metres (between 538 and 545m), were also discovered.

A slightly longer mineralized intercept also contains 0.24% Ce over 89.0 metres* (345 to 434m).

For comparison purposes, the average Dy2O3, Nd2O3, Pr2O3, and Tb2O3 content of the 61.0 metre intercept is equivalent to 5.2 g/t of gold (comparison made using US$ REE + Gold prices reported by Kitco.com at 4 pm on January 13, 2022).

Additional work being undertaken on the Nagagami project would include; preparation for geophysical surveys to identify the distribution of rock units in the core of the carbonatite complex; studying the area around the property to identify a possible location for a new road to facilitate mobilizing a diamond drill onto the property via ground rather than using a helicopter; meetings with communities near Hearst to share Noble's planned exploration program; and lithogeochemical and mineralogical studies to characterize the wallrocks hosting the mineralized zone(s) and identify the TREO-bearing minerals..

Total Rare Earth Oxides = Ce2O3+Dy2O3+Er2O3+Eu2O3+Gd2O3+Ho2O3+La2O3+Lu2O3+Nd2O3+Pr2O3+Sc2O3+Sm2O3 +Tb2O3+Tm2O3+Yb2O3+Y2O3

*true width not known at this time

For a video on the Nagagami drill project, please see:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K69UH7RT9MY



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location of Noble Minerals Drill Holes in the Nagagami Complex

Boulder Project

Noble Minerals has identified several exploration targets using the recently completed magnetic and electromagnetic airborne survey. Some targets were located on property adjacent to the existing Boulder Project property. Noble acquired 88 additional mining claims to cover geophysical anomalies near the existing land package (see Figure 2 below).

The next steps being taken to prepare for exploration on the Noble Minerals' Boulder Project property will include;

submitting an exploration permit application to the Ontario Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS) for the planned diamond drilling program;

organizing a prospecting program to explore for outcrop/boulders that could explain the geophysical targets;

follow up talks with surface rights owners above Noble's mining claims to arrange access for drill rigs to the exploration targets located on or near their properties;

and meetings in the communities near Hearst to open dialogue on the project.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Boulder Project Claim Boundary with Magnetics and EM picks

Buckingham Graphite

Isabelle Robillard MSc. P. Geo has been commissioned to update a 43-101 report on the Buckingham Graphite Project. Ms. Robillard was responsible for the planning, execution and monitoring of the drilling programs conducted in 2016 for Ashburton Ventures. The author has also supervised the splitting and sampling of the core material for Ashburton.

Cere Villebon

Application has been made to the Quebec Government for a Spring 2023 drill program on the Cere Villebon project.

Drilling and resource estimates done by the Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc on the North Zone in 1987 (see Figure 3) evaluated a historical resource of 421,840 tonnes grading 0.52% copper, 0.72 % nickel and 1.08 g/t combined platinum-palladium (Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc., 1987 Annual Report).

This estimate is historical in nature, non-compliant to NI 43-101 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves standards, and therefore should not be relied upon. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and these estimates should only be considered as an indication of the mineral potential of the Property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Cere Villebon North Mineralized Zone

Newfoundland Project

A property has been acquired in Newfoundland from a local prospector. The property covers the northern extension of the Spruce Ridge Property (see Figure 4) where recent drilling intersected 51.00 metres averaging 1.69 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) in hole SP21-01, 15.00 metres of 2.36 g/t Au (including 4.00 metres of 5.29 g/t Au) in SP21-03, 21.20 metres of 1.75 g/t Au in SP21-08, 17.60 metres of 1.34 g/t Au in SP21-11 and 21.00 metres of 2.06 g/t Au in SP21-14



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Newfoundland new Property in relation to Spruce Ridge Drilling and Property

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

