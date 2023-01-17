Sidoti's January Micro-Cap Conference
NEW YORK, January 17, 2023 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events .
|
*All Times EST
|
Wednesday, January 18th , 2023 (Day 1)
|
8:30-9:00
|
Shenzhen Semidux Chip Technology Co (Private)
|
AMSC ASA (ASCJF)
|
*****
|
*****
|
9:15-9:45
|
Amesite Inc. (AMST)
|
Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF)
|
Information Services Group (III)
|
*****
|
10:00-10:30
|
VIA optronics (VIAO)
|
*****
|
Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC)
|
The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)
|
10:45-11:15
|
Terran Orbital (LLAP)
|
Harte Hanks, Inc (HHS)
|
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)
|
Netcapital Inc. (NCPL)
|
11:30-12:00
|
Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)
|
Hippo Holdings (HIPO)
|
*****
|
12:15-12:45
|
Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)
|
Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)
|
Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
|
*****
|
1:00-1:30
|
Audioeye (AEYE)
|
Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
|
Zomedica Inc (ZOM)
|
U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)
|
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)
|
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)
|
SusGlobal Energy Corp. (SNRG)
|
2:30-3:00
|
Climb Global Solutions (CLMB)
|
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
|
Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX)
|
*****
|
3:15-3:45
|
*****
|
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
|
Acasti Pharma (ACST)
|
Argentina Lithium and Energy (PNXLF)
|
4:00-4:30
|
SOBRsafe (SOBR)
|
Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
|
Society Pass Inc. (SOPA)
|
*****
|
1x1s Only
(18 th )
|
American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
|
Broadwind (BWEN)
|
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)
|
i3 Verticals, LLC (IIIV)
|
*All Times EST
|
Thursday, January 19th , 2023 (Day 2)
|
8:30-9:00
|
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MSLOY)
|
Prenetics (PRE)
|
Tarena International Inc (TEDU)
|
*****
|
9:15-9:45
|
SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)
|
Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)
|
Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD)
|
Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO)
|
10:00-10:30
|
MtronPTI (MPTI)
|
Ideanomics (IDEX)
|
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)
|
*****
|
10:45-11:15
|
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
|
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
|
Synlogic Inc (SYBX)
|
*****
|
11:30-12:00
|
Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)
|
AYRO, Inc. (AYRO)
|
*****
|
12:15-12:45
|
Intellicheck (IDN)
|
VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
|
*****
|
*****
|
1:00-1:30
|
Duos Technologies (DUOT)
|
*****
|
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA)
|
*****
|
1x1s Only
(19 th )
|
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)
|
*****
|
*****
|
*****
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735431/Sidotis-January-Micro-Cap-Conference