Sidoti's January Micro-Cap Conference

10:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NEW YORK, January 17, 2023 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events .

*All Times EST

Wednesday, January 18th , 2023 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Shenzhen Semidux Chip Technology Co (Private)

AMSC ASA (ASCJF)

*****

*****

9:15-9:45

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF)

Information Services Group (III)

*****

10:00-10:30

VIA optronics (VIAO)

*****

Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC)

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)

10:45-11:15

Terran Orbital (LLAP)

Harte Hanks, Inc (HHS)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL)

11:30-12:00

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)

Hippo Holdings (HIPO)

*****

12:15-12:45

Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)

Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

*****

1:00-1:30

Audioeye (AEYE)

Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

Zomedica Inc (ZOM)

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

1:45-2:15

Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (SNRG)

2:30-3:00

Climb Global Solutions (CLMB)

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX)

*****

3:15-3:45

*****

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

Argentina Lithium and Energy (PNXLF)

4:00-4:30

SOBRsafe (SOBR)

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

Society Pass Inc. (SOPA)

*****

1x1s Only

(18 th )

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

Broadwind (BWEN)

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

i3 Verticals, LLC (IIIV)

*All Times EST

Thursday, January 19th , 2023 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MSLOY)

Prenetics (PRE)

Tarena International Inc (TEDU)

*****

9:15-9:45

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD)

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO)

10:00-10:30

MtronPTI (MPTI)

Ideanomics (IDEX)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)

*****

10:45-11:15

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Synlogic Inc (SYBX)

*****

11:30-12:00

Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)

AYRO, Inc. (AYRO)

*****

12:15-12:45

Intellicheck (IDN)

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

*****

*****

1:00-1:30

Duos Technologies (DUOT)

*****

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA)

*****

1x1s Only

(19 th )

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

*****

*****

*****

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735431/Sidotis-January-Micro-Cap-Conference


