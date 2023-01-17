Rome Resources Announces Appointment of Mark Gasson to Board of Directors

Vancouver, January 17, 2023 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mark Gasson has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Gasson is a geologist with 38 years of experience and has been active in South Africa, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") since 1986 in exploration for gold and base metals and resource development. Mr. Gasson has served on the boards of and in senior management positions at several mineral exploration and mining companies, and was instrumental in the discovery of the Bisie tin project (250,000 tonnes of contained tin), the Kipoi one million tonne copper project and in the three million ounce Giro gold project, which are all located in the DRC. Mr. Gasson is member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Dr. Georg Schnura, CEO and a director of the Company, states that "Mark Gasson's extensive experience as a geologist, especially in the DRC, will help the Company to oversee and conduct its exploration activities on the two licences that the Company has optioned in eastern DRC."

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are referred to collectively as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Georg Schnura

President, CEO and Director

Telephone: (604) 687-6140

Email: romeresourcesltd@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151557