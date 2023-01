Lindian Resources wants fourth rig at Malawi project following more high-grade rare earth hits

(NewsDirect)

Lindian Resources Ltd. (ASX:LIN) CEO Alistair Stephens discusses with Proactive another set of particularly high-grade rare earth assays from drilling at the Kangankunde Rare Earth Project in Malawi, grading up to 184 metres from surface at 2.49% total rare earth oxides. He says the assays are simply outstanding in terms of consistent grade, the extraordinary continuity of mineralisation, the high NdPr ratio and the fact the project hosts non-radioactive material.

