Kingston Resources welcomes record Mineral Hill gold production in December

Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) MD Andrew Corbett tells Proactive the company produced a record number of gold ounces from its Mineral Hill Project in New South Wales over the final month of 2022. Kingston generated a new record high of 1,347 ounces in December when drier weather paved the way for higher tonnage throughput and elevated processing recovery.

