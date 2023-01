Lithium Power International welcomes start of drilling at Greenbushes

(NewsDirect)

Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) executive director Andrew Phillips tells Proactive the drills are now turning in its inaugural program at the East Kirup lithium prospect - part of the company's Greenbushes Project in the southwest of Western Australia. The project is 20 kilometres northwest along the Donnybrook Shear Zone from Greenbushes, Australia's largest lithium mine, which is operated by Talison Lithium.

