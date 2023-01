Silver Range Resources announces financing as company looks to stay busy in 2023

(NewsDirect)

Silver Range Resources CEO Mike Power joined Proactive to share news the company has announced a financing as the company looks to advance a number of projects. Power explained more about the financing and direction of the company in 2023, which will include trenching at Steptoe in eastern Nevada and trenching high grade veins at Cambridge.

