Alchemy Resources identifies spodumene and lepidolite at Karonie

Alchemy Resources Ltd. (ASX:ALY) CEO James Wilson tells Proactive the company has intersected fertile lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Hickory prospect within the Karonie Lithium-Gold Project in Western Australia. Final assays from the RC program of 30 holes for 4,092 metres confirmed the presence of spodumene and lepidolite mineralisation in outcropping pegmatites identified from recent mapping as well as the northern extents over a strike length of about 1,000 metres.

