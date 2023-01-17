Spanish Mountain Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, January 17, 2023 - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to its shareholders as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on December 15, 2022.
All director nominees, namely, Christopher Lattanzi, Donald Coxe, Larry Yau, Lembit Janes, Brent Bergeron, Garnet Dawson, Peter Mah, and Richard Orazietti, were elected as directors for the ensuing year and Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed as the Company's auditor. A total of 151,853,008 common shares, representing 44.4% of the outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
About Spanish Mountain Gold
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Company is simultaneously pursuing the dual objectives of delivering critical project milestones for the multi-million ounce Mineral Reserve and further expanding the overall Mineral Resource. The Pre-Feasibility Study (2021) demonstrates the Project's potential to be a mining operation with a robust production profile (>150,000 oz per year) and profitability (AISC $801 per oz) over a mine life of 14 years. Details on the Project and the Company are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.
