Visit Amarc at Three Conferences in Vancouver this Month

VANCOUVER, January 18, 2023 - Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to provide details of its executive and technical team's participation at three conferences in Vancouver, British Columbia during January 2023.

On January 23 and January 24, Amarc is exhibiting at 2023 AME Roundup Conference in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre East. Visit Amarc Corporate Booth - #316, located on the centre aisle.

On January 27 and January 28, Amarc is presenting at the Metal Investors Forum in the Star Sapphire Ballroom and Foyer (Level 3) in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel. Visit Amarc Corporate Booth in the Foyer Corporate Presentation by Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12:20 pm in the Speakers Hall Fireside Chat with Robert Dickinson, Executive Chair

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:50 pm with John Kaiser in the Amber Room

On January 29 and January 30, Amarc will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre West. Visit Corporate Booth #300 Corporate Presentation by Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO

January 29, 2023 11:40 am in Workshop 3



Amarc's expansive, 100%-owned copper±gold districts are located in British Columbia. The IKE, JOY and DUKE districts host four known copper±gold deposits prime for moving toward development, and 10 porphyry copper-gold deposit targets that are ready for drill discovery. Active drilling programs have been underway in 2022 and continue into 2023.

Amarc and Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") made considerable progress at the JOY District ("JOY"), completing a second comprehensive program with a substantial drilling component in 2022. In November, Amarc and Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. ("Boliden") completed an agreement on the DUKE District ("DUKE"), and initiated drilling at the DUKE Deposit before year end. Freeport at JOY and Boliden at DUKE can earn up to a 70% interest in the districts by funding $110 million and $90 million of staged earn-in expenditures, respectively.

Conference delegates are also invited to contact Diane Nicolson, Amarc President & CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or at dianenicolson@hdimining.com in advance to organize a time for a meeting and to receive further information.

