Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

VANCOUVER, January 18, 2023 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

The Ringarooma occurrence is located due west of the Magnum mine deposit and is located on the Neil Property, see Figure 3 below

Figure 3 - Ringarooma Copper Occurrence Location

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The Ringarooma copper occurrence was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of 2 geologist and 1 geo technician on four occasions during the summer field season and on the last visited accompanied by myself and Louis Martin, technical director of the Company.

A total of 25 samples were collected, 1 grab and 24 chip samples. Of the 25 samples collected,9 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Table 1, Table 2 and Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Northside of Ringarooma Creek Sample Areas

A grab sample of a section from the mineralized quartz vein with 20% chalcopyrite and trace of bornite reported 11.80% copper.

Contiguous chip sampling along the exposed northside of the Ringarooma creek resulted in a copper grade of 0.90% over 22.90 meters. Within this interval higher grade sections returned;

2.40% copper over 3.0 meters

4.48% copper over 1.55 meters

4.44% copper over 0.80 meters and

2.35% copper over 3.90 meters, See Tables below, Photos 2,3.

Photo 2 - Northside of Ringarooma Creek Detail Sample Areas

Photo 3 - Chip Sample D-723560

Table 1 - Ringarooma Vein Chip Sampling Compilations

Sample No. Sample Type Copper % Width Meters North Side of Ringarooma Creek D-723558-575 Chip 0.90 22.90 Including: D-723558-562 Chip 2.40 3.00 D-723560-61 Chip 4.48 1.55 D-723568 Chip 4.44 0.80 D-723572-75 Chip 2.36 3.90 Including D-723573-74 Chip 4.63 1.70 South Side of Ringarooma Creek D-723578,79,81,82,84,84 Chip 2.09 6.10 D-723581,82,84 Chip 4.15 3.00 D-723582,84 Chip 5.82 2.10

On the south side of the Ringarooma Creek the same mineralized exposure was observed, mapped and sampled in detail with 6 chip samples taken. Of the 6 samples taken 2 assayed greater that 0.50% copper. See Table 1 above and Table 2 below, Photo 4.

Photo 4 - South side of Ringarooma Creek

Table 2 - Ringarooma Vein Sample Results

Sample # Elevation Sample Type Width Meters Copper % Gold g/t Silver g/t North Side of Ringarooma Creek D-723557 1,635 Grab - 11.80 0.11 5.15 D-723558 1,630 Chip 1.20 0.06 0.00 0.04 D-723559 1,630 Chip 0.85 0.18 0.04 0.01 D-723560 1,630 Chip 0.75 6.26 0.08 3.70 D-723561 1,630 Chip 0.80 2.81 0.10 19.50 D-723562 1,630 Chip 0.60 0.16 0.02 0.26 D-723563 1,630 Chip 1.80 0.03 0.01 0.06 D-723564 1,630 Chip 1.90 0.04 0.00 0.06 D-723565 1,631 Chip 1.65 0.00 0.00 0.01 D-723566 1,631 Chip 1.75 0.13 0.00 0.16 D-723567 1,630 Chip 1.70 0.02 0.08 0.04 D-723568 1,634 Chip 0.80 4.44 0.00 2.68 D-723569 1,635 Chip 1.20 0.01 0.00 0.01 D-723570 1,633 Chip 2.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 D-723571 1,632 Chip 2.00 0.10 0.00 0.21 D-723572 1,632 Chip 0.90 0.10 0.00 0.15 D-723573 1,632 Chip 0.90 4.01 0.16 6.18 D-723574 1,632 Chip 0.80 5.32 0.31 9.06 D-723575 1,632 Chip 1.30 0.96 0.05 2.23 South Side of Ringarooma Creek D-723578 1,632 Chip 1.10 0.01 0.00 0.03 D-723579 1,632 Chip 1.40 0.19 0.02 0.35 D-723581 1,632 Chip 0.90 0.24 0.06 0.78 D-723582 1,632 Chip 0.30 18.75 0.13 32.70 D-723584 1,632 Chip 1.80 3.67 0.13 11.00 D-723585 1,632 Chip 0.60 0.04 0.01 0.08

Worthy of note are contiguous chip samples D-723582, 584 which reported 18.75% and 32.70 g/t silver copper over 0.30 meters and 3.67% copper and 11 g/t silver over 1.80 meters, respectively. See Tables 1, 2 above and Photo 5 below.

Photo 5- South Side of Ringarooma Creek Chip Samples

Detailed examination of the types of copper mineralization and their related emplacement into the shear fabric plus numerous structural measurements we observed and noted, See Photos 6,7 below

Photo 6

Photo 7

The Ringarooma structural kinematics appears to show that the mineralization is controlled by a sinistral trans-tensional shear zone with interior trending structures potentially acting as zones of dilatancy and copper precipitation as seen in micro scale on the Ringarooma and micro and macro on the Bronson property. See Photos 8, Figure 4 below.

Photo 8

Figure 4

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

