Apex Resources Amends Jersey Property Agreement

Vancouver, January 18, 2023 - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex") (TSXV:APX) is pleased to announce that it has reached an amended agreement with Mr. Robert Bourdon and Mr. Lloyd Addie (the 'Optionors') with regards to the Advance Royalty Payments on the Jersey Property in southeastern British Columbia. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Apex will pay the Optionors a cash payment of $26,000 and issue 500,000 common shares of Apex in lieu of all future Advance Royalty Payments, subject to TSX approval.
For information on the Company's projects, visit www.apxresources.com.
Jay Roberge, President and CEO
For further information please contact: Marc Lee, Investor and Corporate Communications Tel: (604) 628-0519 Fax: (604) 628-0446 Email: mlee@apxresources.com or info@apxresources.com
