The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Mednow, Silver Bullet Mines, Maple Gold Mines, POET, Global Battery Metals, Stillwater Critical Minerals, and Fission Uranium Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, January 18, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Mednow, Silver Bullet Mines, Maple Gold Mines, POET, Global Battery Metals, Stillwater Critical Minerals, and Fission Uranium discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Mednow (TSXV:MNOW) releases Q1 2023 financial results

Mednow (MNOW) reported Q1/23 revenue increased approximately 35 per cent Q/Q to $9.7 million, and approximately 1,300 per cent year-over-year. Mednow patient count by approximately 13 per cent to ~35,000 in Q1'23 versus ~31,000 in Q4'22. Ali Reyhany, Founder & CEO of Mednow, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) intercepts vein at its Buckeye Silver Mine

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (SBMI) has intercepted the targeted vein at its Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona. SBM is processing the mineralized material from the mine at its mill site. Peter Clausi, VP of Capital Markets, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the update.

Maple (TSXV:MGM) reports more positive intercepts at the Eagle Gold Mine

Maple Gold Mines (MGM) has seen continued positive results on the Eagle Mine property under option from Globex Mining Enterprises (MGM)/ Drill hole EM-22-015 intersected 10.3 g/t gold (Au) over 7.8 metres, including 41.1 g/t Au over 1.0 min the North Mine Horizon. Maple Gold's CEO, Matthew Hornor, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

POET Technologies (TSXV:PTK) (NASDAQ:POET) announces collaboration with ADVA

POET (PTK) has developed multi-engine 100G CWDM4 and 100G LR4 chip-on-board solutions for its lead customer, ADVA Optical Networking SE. ADVA will use POET's multi-engine transmit and receive chips in a pluggable solution that packs the functionality of four independent 100Gbit/s interfaces into a single QSFP-DD housing. Vivek Rajgarhia, POET's President and General Manager, spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the news.

Global Battery (TSXV:GBML) reports high grades from its North-West Leinster Lithium Project

Global Battery Metals (GBML) released field exploration assay results from its North-West Leinster Lithium Property in Ireland. Of the 66 total surface samples analyzed, assay results show that 47 returned grades above 1 per cent Li2O - with grades as high as 3.75 per cent and 3.63 per cent. Global Battery Metals' President and CEO, Michael Murphy, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss these results.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE) returns significant rhodium assays

Stillwater (PGE) is reporting elevated rhodium assays from its Stillwater West Project in Montana. Highlights include 0.396 g/t Rh over 1.2 m starting at 411.6 m. Results demonstrate wide intervals at successively higher grades contained within very wide bulk-tonnage grade intervals and will allow for an update to the October 2021 resource estimate. President and CEO Michael Rowley joined Sabrina Cuthbert to add context to the results.

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU) announces economics for Patterson Lake property

Fission Uranium (FCU) announced the results of a feasibility study on the Patterson Lake South property (PLS) property in the Athabasca Basin. The study found a longer mine life of 10 years, greatly increased after-tax NPV. Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Fission, met with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

