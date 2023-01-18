Amended: Apex Resources Amends Jersey Property Agreement

Vancouver, January 18, 2023 - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex") (TSXV:APX) is pleased to announce that it has reached an amended agreement with Mr. Robert Bourdon and Mr. Lloyd Addie (the 'Optionors') with regards to the Advance Royalty Payments on the Jersey Property in southeastern British Columbia. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Apex will issue 500,000 common shares of Apex and make annual advance royalty payments of $26,000 to the optionors, subject to TSX approval.

Jay Roberge, President and CEO



