Altamira Gold releases more positive results from remaining five drill holes at Maria Bonita target

Altamira Gold CEO Michael Bennett joined Proactive to share news the company has released the last five initial diamond drillholes holes at the Maria Bonita target on the Cajueiro project in Brazil. Bennett said that the results confirmed the discovery of a significant gold mineralized system at Cajueiro about 7km west of the existing resource. The company is now planning more drilling to follow up these results.

