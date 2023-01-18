McFarlane Lake Announces up to C$1.5 Million Private Placement

Toronto, January 18, 2023 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) ("McFarlane Lake" or the "Company"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, today announced that it intends to offer for sale, on a non-brokered private placement basis: (i) up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit; and (ii) up to 7,500,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$0.20 per FT Share, in any combination, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (together, the "Offering"). The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.25 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering, which is expected to occur on or about January 30, 2023. The Offering may be closed in multiple tranches in the sole discretion of the Company.

McFarlane Lake will utilize the net proceeds from the Offering to further explore the Company's West Hawk Lake and High Lake properties, as well as for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2023. There can be no assurances that the Offering will be completed on the terms set out herein, or at all, or that the proceeds of the Offering will be sufficient for the purposes of the Company set out herein. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or Units, or any combination of cash and Units equal to 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to acceptance by the Neo Exchange Inc. and all regulatory approvals, and all of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory holding periods or any other re-sale restrictions imposed under applicable securities legislation.

About McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Lake is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan and Mongowin mineral property located 70 km east of Sudbury and owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/.

Additional information on McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering and the anticipated closing date of the Offering. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane Lake to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of November 22, 2022, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane Lake disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

McFarlane Lake's' operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For further information regarding McFarlane Lake, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd.

(705) 562-8520

mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Craig MacPhail

NATIONAL Capital Markets

(416) 525-5709

cmacphail@national.ca

