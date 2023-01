NorthWest Copper releases additional results from Kwanika showing longest copper gold interval

(NewsDirect)

NorthWest Copper CEO Peter Bell joined Proactive to share news the company has released some very interesting results from work at the Kwanika project. Bell said that hole K-22-255 has returned one of the longest and highest-grade copper-gold intervals on Kwanika approximately 120 metres from hole K-21-217. The company is still waiting for results from one hole at the Kwanika Central Zone and six from the Kwanika South Zone.

