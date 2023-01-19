Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Elemental Altus Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

13:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 19, 2023 - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces the appointment of David Baker as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

David has over 12 years of industry experience and was most recently EVP Business Development at Elemental Altus, having joined the Company in April 2020. Previously, David provided equity capital markets advisory at Tamesis Partners LLP, and started his career at BMO Capital Markets.

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:
"The appointment of David Baker to the position of CFO reflects the strong growth of Elemental Altus as well as David's financial and commercial expertise. The Company thanks Matt Anderson, our previous CFO, for his dedicated service since 2020 and we look forward to continuing to work with him as a consultant to the Company going forward."

On behalf of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell
CEO and Director

Corporate & Media Inquiries:
Frederick Bell, CEO
Direct: +44 (0) 7554 872 794
f.bell@elementalaltus.com
www.elementalaltus.com

Elemental Altus is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-653-9464.

TSX.V: ELE | OTCQX: ELEMF | ISIN: CA28619K1093 | CUSIP: 28619K109

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.
Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 11 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties, as well as generating royalties on new discoveries. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151825


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DTK3
CA28619K1093
www.elementalaltus.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap