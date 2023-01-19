Falco Announces Publication of ESG Report

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the release of its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report detailing the ESG performance of its activities for the period ending December 31, 2021 (the "ESG Report").



The ESG Report was prepared, using Onyen Corporation's innovative software solution ("Onyen") and on-line ESG reporting system. The ESG Report, titled "Falco Resources Ltd. 2021 ESG Report" is available on the Corporation's website under the following link:

2021 ESG Report - https://www.falcores.com/en/sustainability/#ESG

The ESG Report describes the Corporation's management and board of directors' approach to, and performance in, a variety of ESG criteria and gives us an opportunity to highlight our initiatives and progress in line with international reporting standards (such as SASB, IFC, GRI) valuable to rating agencies and investors.

Hélène Cartier, Vice President, Environment and Sustainable Development for Falco commented:

"Falco has prioritized ESG factors to define its mission and has adopted an inspiring vision firmly rooted in its values such as transparency, integrity, determination and collaboration and which is reflected in our meaningful relationships with Indigenous nations, community members, and other groups. Falco is determined to build a lasting legacy everyday, through every action it takes and as we continue to evolve and grow, so will our dedication to our stakeholders."

The ESG Report is just one part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency. We welcome all feedback from Falco's community of stakeholders.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Falco wishes to remind shareholders that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on January 23, 2023 at 3:00 pm (Montreal Time), and will include a corporate update presentation and Q&A session, following completion of its formal business. The presentation will be available on the Corporation's website under the following link:

Presentation - https://www.falcores.com/en/investors/#assemblee

For shareholders wishing to attend, the AGM will be held at 1155 René-Lévesque Blvd West, 41st Floor, Montreal, Québec.

The timing and process for voting is described in detail in the Corporation's information circular and meeting materials mailed to shareholders. The voting deadline is January 19, 2023.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

