Mineral Hill Announces Death Of Directors Andrew Von Kursell And Milo Filgas

VANCOUVER, Jan. 19, 2023 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "Mineral Hill") announces with deep sadness the passing of two directors in a very short time, Mr. Andrew von Kursell, a director and the CFO of the Company, on January 17, 2023 and Mr. Filgas last month. Mr. von Kursell has served as a director of the Company since May 2005 and assumed subsequently also the position of chair of the audit and corporate governance committee as well as CFO whereas Mr. Filgas has served as director of the Company since November 2014 and later as independent audit committee member.

Mr. Dieter Peter, President & CEO of Mineral Hill, states that both Mr. von Kursell and Mr. Filgas have been valuable directors who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to the board and its respective committees and their presence will be greatly missed.

On behalf of the board of directors and management, we will be forever grateful for their services to our company and express our condolences and deepest sympathies to the von Kursell and Filgas families at this time and join the many tributes in mourning their passing.

Mineral Hill is presently in contact with two candidates to replace the open positions and will announce the replacement on its board subsequent to board and regulatory approval.

