Copper Fox Metals releases metallurgical results from drill program at Shaft Creek project

Copper Fox Metals' CEO Elmer Stewart joined Proactive to share news the company has released some analytical results for six of 11 drill holes completed as part of the 2022 metallurgical drill program at B.C.'s Schaft Creek project which is a joint venture with Teck Resources. Stewart explained more about the results, which he says increases the continuity of this type of mineralization between existing drill holes. The company expects to release the remaining results when they become available.

