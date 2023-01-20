Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Edmonton, January 20, 2023 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is excited to announce that for the first time the Company will be exhibiting at three major Canadian mining shows. The Company would like to cordially invite you to visit us at any of the three upcoming events.

Association for Mineral Exploration (AME Roundup) in Vancouver, BC on January 25 and 26, 2023 - find us at booth #1525.

About the AME Roundup Conference

Hosted by explorers for explorers, AME's annual Roundup conference is the mineral exploration industry's premier opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and inspire new exploration projects: Projects that are critical to a strong economic recovery, supplying materials for a climate-smart future, and sustaining vibrant regional communities for generations to come. For tickets and more information please visit: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in Vancouver, BC on January 29 and 30, 2023 - find us at booth #635.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5,000 mining investors annually. Over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century. For tickets and more information please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) in Toronto, ON on March 5 to 8, 2023 - find us at booth #3228.

About the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun.

Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors. For tickets and more information please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

Green River will be showcasing the flagship Quesnel Nickel Project and displaying drill core at these conferences. Attending the events will be President and CEO Perry Little, Mine Manager Kyle Townsend, and Geologists, Stephen Kocsis and Tyler Tian.

About the Quesnel Nickel Project

The Quesnel Nickel Project is an exciting, early-stage nickel project with the correct geological and geophysical characteristics to host nickel-sulphide mineralization. The Company has identified 2 exploration target zones based off of magnetic anomalies. Green River has now drilled 42 holes combined on Zone 1 and Zone 2.

Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1, which was drilled by Green River in the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Both zones are extensive bedrock exposures that are located within the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly consisting of nickel, chromium, cobalt, magnesium, and talc mineralization. The entire Deep Purple magnetic anomaly has a linear length of 14 kilometers with an approximate area of 6.63 square kilometers (Figure 1). The entire project is located within a one-hour drive of Green River's shop and office in the City of Quesnel, BC.

Nickel on the Property is hosted in ultramafic rocks, mainly black phaneritic peridotite, belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane (Crooked Amphibolite). The peridotite exhibits intense serpentine alteration and strong brecciation. Sulfides in the core are made up of disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, and pentlandite.





Figure 1 Zone 1 and Zone 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/151990_443164e9444d7b1d_002full.jpg





Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold comments, "2022 was an eventful year for the Company. We completed 42 holes, with all holes encountering nickel, chromium, cobalt and magnesium beginning right at the surface of the bedrock. Given the 14 km length of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly and the consistency of the results so far, we are encouraged by the potential scale of the project. We look forward to further drilling this Winter and we are excited to exhibit our progress at all three mining conferences."

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer

perry.little@greenrivergold.ca

780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

