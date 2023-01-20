Besra Gold Inc. Announces Board Changes

Perth, January 20, 2023 - Mr. Andrew Worland has informed the Board of Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra") that due to increased work commitments from his having accepted a new position as CEO of an ASX Listed mining entity he has decided to step down from the Board.

Mr. Worland was Chairman of the Board during the Company's formative period during its listing on the ASX in October 2021. His fellow directors very much appreciate his input during his tenure.

It is intended that a casual directorship will be taken up early in the New Year by Ms. Jocylen Bennett as representative of Pangaea Resources Limited, a substantial shareholder of Besra. Ms. Bennett has previously served on the board with distinction as Chairman during the period when the company was subject to rationalisation.

In the interim, the Board will now comprise John Seton (Executive Director), Jon Morda (Non-Executive Director) and Paul Ingram (Non-Executive Director).

Eryn Kestrel

Company Secretary

