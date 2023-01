Thesis Gold releases 11 drill assays that expand the mineralized footprint at Ranch Gold project

(NewsDirect)

Thesis Gold CEO Ewan Webster joined Proactive to share news the company has released 11 drill hole assays from the Bonanza-Ridge zone on the Ranch gold project in British Columbia. Webster said the results showed the expansion of the mineralized footprint at the Bonanza-Ridge Zone, where the strike length has increased to over 700 metres.

