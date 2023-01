Global Energy Metals enters strategic partnership with Kingrose Mining on Rana property

(NewsDirect)

Global Energy Metals CEO Mitchell Smith shared news the company has announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Kingsrose Mining to advance the Rana nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway. Smith told Proactive that Kingsrose has committed to spend up to $15 million in exploration expenditures. Smith also said Kingsrose has already identified three priority prospects with a focus on high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization.

Proactive Canada Financial News

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.