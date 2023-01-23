Marimaca Copper Corp. Drilling Intersects Best Results to Date at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit:

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2023 - Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the final reverse circulation ("RC") drill results from the 2022 infill drilling campaign. Results reported in this release reflect 2,766m of drilling across 13 drill holes predominantly located in the northern portion of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD"). The results include the best copper intersection drilled to date (LAR-109), on a grade-times-width basis, at the MOD, since it's discovery in 2016. Drilling was focused in the northern and central zones of the MOD, following up on the higher-grade green oxide centres identified in the previously reported 2022 infill drilling in the northern MOD.

Highlights

Drilling focused on the northern and central zones of the MOD - following up on previous 2022 infill results which identified high-grade green oxide zones in the northern MOD (see press release dated December 5 th , 2022 and November 21 st , 2022) The northern MOD was previously interpreted to be lower grade, dominantly WAD (black oxide) copper mineralization Results expected to have positive implications for average grade in northern area of the deposit for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") planned for the first half of 2023, targeting conversion of Inferred Resources into Measured and Indicated categories

, 2022 and November 21 , 2022) Highlights from reported results include LAR-109 intersected 308m at 0.94% CuT from 32m, including 186m at 1.37% CuT from 154m, including 26m at 4.83% CuT from 202m TAR-37 intersected 62m at 1.02% CuT from 2m, including 28m at 1.84% from 2m ATR-167 intersected 46m at 1.23% CuT from 180m within a broader intersection of 76m at 0.79% CuT from 150m TAR-40 intersected 68m at 0.30% CuT from 60m including 26m at 0.60% CuT from 90m The northern MOD continues to demonstrate potential for growth beyond the northeast limits of the 2022 MRE pit

Results represent the final assays of the 2022 infill RC campaign 2,762m of diamond drilling (geological and geotechnical drilling) remains outstanding from the 2022 program with final assays pending



2023 Exploration Planning

Marimaca is finalizing plans for the H1 2023 exploration program which will follow-up on drill hole MAD-22, which intersected primary sulphides (dominantly chalcopyrite) down-dip of the MOD (92m at 2.11% CuT from 140m including 22m at 5.27% CuT) - see press release dated December 15, 2022

The Company will provide an update to the market in due course

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

"The final results of the 2022 infill RC program mark the completion of an exceptionally successful year at the MOD. Grades intersected in the northern MOD continue to surprise us to the upside, while results from LAR-109, the best hole we have drilled to date at the MOD, highlights the continuity of higher-grade copper mineralization in the central MOD.

Today's results improve our confidence in the potential for upside in the planned 2023 MRE - as discussed previously, the higher-grade nature of mineralization identified in the northern MOD vs. the current interpolation of grades has positive implications for Marimaca's mineral inventory.

Equally as exciting, we are in the final stages of planning for the H1 2023 exploration program where we intend to investigate the potential for extensions to the sulphide mineralization identified in MAD-22. We look forward to updating the market when plans have been finalized."

Overview of Drilling Campaign Objectives

Marimaca's 2022 drilling campaign consisted of over 41,500m of RC and diamond drilling between the MOD infill and the MAMIX zone, the depth extension of the MOD. The 2022 MRE, announced on October 13, 2022 incorporates 19,580m of the approximate 41,500m of drilling completed in 2022 for a total of over 110,000m of drilling completed since 2016. The balance of the 2022 infill drilling program will be included in a subsequent MRE planned for H1 2023 with the objective of converting Inferred Resources to the Measured and Indicated Categories to underpin a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS").

Figure 1: Plan View of Infill Drilling Results





Table 1. Summary of Drill Results

Hole Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) CuT (%) ATR-164







200







68 102 34 0.27 including 44 56 12 0.31 170 196 26 0.26 ATR-165 300 18 80 62 0.20 ATR-166







250







84 96 12 0.28 124 158 34 0.28 192 214 22 0.23 ATR-167



226



150 226 76 0.79 including 180 226 46 1.23 MAR-178 150 72 118 46 0.29 LAR-109































350































32 340 308 0.94 32 136 104 0.32 including 32 44 12 0.42 and 64 122 58 0.40 154 340 186 1.37 including 160 198 38 0.41 and 202 228 26 4.83 238 262 24 0.62 and 278 328 50 1.60 TAR-36 230 No significant intercepts TAR-37











250











2 64 62 1.02 including 2 30 28 1.84 172 218 46 0.37 including 182 216 34 0.42 TAR-38



150



90 104 14 0.28 120 128 8 0.22 TAR-39



200



4 62 58 0.24 86 92 6 0.35 TAR-40



160



60 128 68 0.30 including 90 116 26 0.60 TAR-41



150



24 72 48 0.27 including 24 42 18 0.51 TAR-42 150 No significant intercepts

Table 2. Drill Collars and Survey

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth ATR-164 375234.3 7436107.9 1111.5 220 -60 200 ATR-165 375144.9 7436169.9 1116.3 310 -60 300 ATR-166 374962.3 7436343.4 1065.1 220 -60 250 ATR-167 374936.5 7436366.9 1065.6 220 -60 226 LAR-109 374812.7 7435702.0 1123.7 220 -60 350 MAR-178 375276.7 7435695.8 1132.8 220 -60 150 TAR-36 375034.8 7436346.5 1069.2 310 -60 230 TAR-37 375188.5 7436205.0 1099.9 220 -60 250 TAR-38 375036.0 7436340.3 1069.4 220 -60 150 TAR-39 375252.9 7436221.5 1092.3 220 -60 200 TAR-40 375411.5 7436156.4 1130.4 220 -60 160 TAR-41 375297.0 7436256.0 1085.3 220 -60 150 TAR-42 375220.6 7436321.6 1082.2 220 -60 150

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. RC holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for %CuT (total copper) and %CuS (acid soluble copper) by AAS. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, VP of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp., a geologist with more than 35 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile, Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas de Chile and of the Society of Economic Geologist USA, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

The QP confirms he has visited the project area, has reviewed relevant project information, is responsible for the information contained in this news release, and consents to its publication.

