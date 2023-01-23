Sabre Gold Announces Filing Of Amended Offering Document

Vancouver, Jan. 23, 2023 -

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) ("Sabre Gold" or the "Company") announces today that it has filed an amended offering document dated January 23, 2023 (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its previously announced private placement offering under the "listed issuer financing exemption" on December 13, 2022.

On December 13, 2022, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $680,000 and up to maximum of $1.5 million at a price of C$0.17 per Unit by way of the "listed issuer financing exemption" (the "Offering") under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada with the exception of Quebec. The Company has filed the Amended Offering Document to disclose that a portion of the Offering will now be made available to certain persons purchasing Units under available prospectus exemptions other than the listed issuer financing exemption, in addition to persons purchasing Units under the listed issuer financing exemption, as previously announced.

The terms of the Units, minimum and maximum amounts to be raised under the Offering and closing date for the final tranche of the Offering, being January 27, 2023, remain unchanged. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Amended Offering Document related to the Offering is accessible under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at the Company's website at www.sabre.gold. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully licensed and permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold's two advanced projects have approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website: (www.sabre.gold).

