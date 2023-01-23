Trigon Metals Provides Corporate Update: New Geology Team, Company Listed in the US on OTCQB, Renmark to Provide IR Services

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Company activities and share its plans for 2023. The Company anticipates a prompt reopening of the Kombat Mine, has begun trading on the OTCQB in the United States, and has engaged Renmark Financial to provide investor relations support.

Plans for Mine Re-Opening

Kombat Mine is projected to start up in calendar Q2/23 and Trigon has completed all drilling necessary for mine planning for the restart of the open pit. In addition, mine contractors have returned to the site at Kombat Mine and several new key geological personnel have joined the team.

In preparation for the commencement of underground mining in 2024, the Company has started work on sizing and picking underground equipment. Analysis of the flooded shaft is underway utilizing submersible cameras. We are pleased to report the shaft is in excellent condition and pumps are being ordered to commence drainage.

Namibia Geology Team

Trigon is pleased to welcome a talented team of mining professionals to Kombat Mine.

Juandre Farmer, Project Coordinator

Mr. Juandre Farmer is a Namibian citizen who recently graduated from the Namibian University of Science and Technology where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has gathered experience in the engineering industry during his practicum and we at Trigon Namibia looks forward to further enriching his experience. To date, he has gained a solid foundation in different skills and techniques that will be an asset for Trigon as a project coordinator.

Dag Kullman, Mining Manager

Mr Dag Kullmann is a Canadian mining engineer with 34 years experience in open pit and underground mining, including 10 years in consulting. His experience includes senior management and executive positions in gold, uranium and base metals companies as well as contract mining.

Augustinus Mungunda, Senior Resource Geologist

Mr. Augustinus Mungunda is a Namibian geologist with over 18 years of experience in base metal and uranium mining and exploration environments. His experience covers mining, exploration and resource evaluation. Augustinus holds an MSc (MRM) and is a member of SAIMM.

Hilaria Shatona, Senior Exploration Geologist

Mrs. Hilaria Shatona is a Namibian geologist with over 7 years experience in underground mining and exploration principally targeting base metal prospects. Hilaria Shatona holds a BSc degree in geology and physics and a certificate in project management.

Trigon Commences Trading on the OTCQB in the United States

The common shares of the Company Have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the stock symbol "PNTZF", effective January 6, 2023.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for Trigon at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PNTZF/overview.

Trigon has also received DTC eligibility by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares traded on the OTCQB.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares on the OTCQB.

Renmark Financial to provide Investor Relations Support and Host Virtual Roadshows

The Company has engaged Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to amplify its investor relations efforts in 2023.

Trigon will be participating in Renmark's live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST. Trigon welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Jed Richardson, Chief Executive Officer & President and Aidan Sullivan, Vice-President, Investor Relations. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.

Click the link below to register:

Thursday, January 26, 2023: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-tm-2023-01-26-140000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Kombat Mine, the reopening of the Kombat Mine, the listing of the Company's shares on the OTCQB, the engagement of Renmark Financial the economic viability of the Kombat Mine, the Company's ability to restart operations and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005573/en/

Contact

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647 276 6002

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com