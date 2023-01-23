CORRECTION - PureGold files Notice of Intent to Delist from London Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2023 - In a release issued earlier today by Pure Gold Mining Inc. (NEX:PGM.H, LSE:PUR) under the same headline, please note the last sentence in the second paragraph has been corrected. The revised text should read, "February 21, 2023 such that the last date of trading of the Shares would be February 20, 2023," rather than "February 15, 2023 such that the last date of trading of the Shares would be February 14, 2023," as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (NEX:PGM.H, LSE:PUR) ("PureGold" or the "Company"), announces today that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), to cancel the listing of its ordinary shares ("Shares") on the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA, and to request the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") to cancel the admission to trading of the Shares on the main market for listed securities of the LSE (together, the "Cancellation of the London Listing").

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least twenty business days' notice of the intended Cancellation of the London Listing. Therefore, the Company expects the Cancellation of the London Listing to be effective from 8.00 am GMT on February 21, 2023 such that the last date of trading of the Shares would be February 20, 2023.

The expected Cancelation of the London Listing will not affect the Company's primary listing on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol PGM.H.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The Company is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns the PureGold Mine, which began gold production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facility. The Company's Mine is centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark O'Dea"

Mark O'Dea, President & CEO



Investor inquiries:

Adrian O'Brien, Director, Marketing and Communications

Tel: 604-809-6890

aobrien@puregoldmining.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements relating to the application to cancel the London Listing and timing of such cancelation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration and development activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 30, 2022 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.