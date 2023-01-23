Klondike Silver Arranges Loans

Vancouver, January 23, 2023 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:KS) has arranged loans with various non-related parties (the "Lenders"), pursuant to which the Lenders have agreed to loan a total of Cdn$100,000 to the Company. The loans bear interest at 10% and are repayable in one year. In consideration for the loans, the Company has also agreed to issue 400,000 bonus common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The shares are subject to a four month and one-day hold period, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities law. Loan proceeds will be used for working capital. The terms of the loan are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.

Klondike's 116 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.

Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the "Main Lode" which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

Additional information can be found on Klondike Silver's website: www.klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Klondike Silver Corp. Corporate Inquiries: "Thomas Kennedy" Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com CEO, Director

