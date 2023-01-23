GoGold Announces C$65 Million Bought Deal Financing

HALIFAX, Jan. 23, 2023 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold" or the "Company") has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (collectively the "Underwriters"), under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 28,900,000 common shares (the "Common Shares"), at a price of C$2.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$65 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2023 and is subject to GoGold receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to support the continued advancement of the Company's Los Ricos North and South projects and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

For further information please contact:

Steve Low

Corporate Development

GoGold Resources Inc.

T: 416 855 0435

Email: steve@gogoldresources.com



