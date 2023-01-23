Sparton Resources Inc.: Private Placement Financing Updated

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that the private placement financing announced in the Company news releases dated December 1st and December 30th, 2022, through the sale of 1,100,000 Flow Through Share Units ("the Units") to a number of individual accredited investors (the "Investors") for total proceeds of $88,000 has now terminated.
No cash commissions, finder's fees, or agent warrants were paid in relation to the funds raised.
For additional details, please see the Company news releases dated December 1st, and December 30th, 2022.
For more information contact: A. Lee Barker, M.A Sc., P. Eng., President and CEO Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762 Email: info@spartonres.ca Website:www.spartonres.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
