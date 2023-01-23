Torq Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 20223 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The filing of a Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility to offer prospectus-qualified securities throughout Canada over the approximately two years from acceptance of the Shelf Prospectus by applicable securities regulators. Upon a final base shelf prospectus becoming effective, these filings, subject to securities regulatory requirements, will allow the Company to qualify the distribution of up to C$60,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any actual offering of securities will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

Each prospectus supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities nor shall there by any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus, and copies of the final base shelf prospectus and any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition, the Company is also announcing the grant of incentive stock options, subject to customary stock exchange approvals, for the purchase of 5,405,000 common shares, of which 4,140,000 were granted to directors and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.73 and expire five years from the date of grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, VP, Communications, at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information in this release that relates to planning, permitting and executing exploration programs. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by some of the principal forward-looking statements. See Torq's Annual Information Form filed November 21, 2022 at ww.sedar.com for disclosure of the risks and uncertainties faced in this business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736413/Torq-Files-Preliminary-Short-Form-Base-Shelf-Prospectus