Ellis Martin Report: Clean Air Metals Inc's: Abraham Drost - A Clean Path to Production for the Thunder Bay Critical Minerals Project

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Abraham Drost, CEO and Director of Clean Air Metals trading on the (CVE:AIR) (OTCMKTS:CLRMF) (FRA:CKU).Mr. Drost is a Professional Geoscientist and a former President. Director and CEO of several successful natural resource companies over the course of his 35 year career.In this interview the gentlemen discuss the path to production for the Thunder Bay North Project with platinum, palladium, copper and nickel assets in Ontario, Canada including a green hydrogen off-take.To listen to the Interview, please view:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/03IUH4J8





Clean Air Metals Inc.'s (CVE:AIR) (OTCMKTS:CLRMF) (FRA:CKU) flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts the twin magma conduit bodies which host the Current and Escape deposits forming the basis for a robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) filed January 12, 2022. The PEA of a ramp access underground mine and on-site 3600 tpd milling complex and the 2-year trailing average price deck delivers an NPV5 NAV of $425m in fully discounted cash flows, a pre-tax IRR of 31% and a post-tax IRR of 25% on initial capital of $367 million.



Executive Chair Jim Gallagher, P.Eng. and COO Mike Garbutt, P.Eng. lead an experienced technical team who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development prefeasibility studies for a low-carbon, all-electric sustainable mining operation at Thunder Bay North. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.





www.cleanairmetals.com