Vizsla Copper Acquires Additional Claims At The Woodjam Copper Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2023 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report the acquisition of additional claims at the Woodjam Copper Project ("Woodjam" or the "Project"). Woodjam is prospective for copper and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

"I am pleased that we have been able to secure two new prospective claims at Woodjam," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "The acquisition is in line with our aggressive strategy to build a world-class porphyry copper exploration and development project in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada."

The Claims

Figure 2 shows the location of the two new claims, totalling 1,069 hectares, which have been added to the Woodjam property. The southernmost new claim is located 2.5 km to the southeast of the Southeast porphyry copper deposit. The most recent (2021) drill hole at the Southeast deposit intersected 142.4m @ 0.56% Cu and 0.23 g/t Au in drill hole SE21-89. The claims were purchased from an arms-length vendor for 100,000 common shares of Vizsla Copper and are unencumbered by any royalties or other interests.

Next Steps

Exploration data from the new claims will be compiled with existing Woodjam datasets and will be used to aid with targeting ahead of Vizsla Copper's inaugural core drilling program currently planned on the Project for the summer of this year.

The Project

Woodjam is located 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is well accessed by logging roads. Geologically, the Project is located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane - a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Gibraltar, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling (95,092 metres in 281 holes since 2009 and a further 114 holes, 30,092 metres predominantly from 1998). These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately 5 kilometres in diameter.

Figure 1 - Woodjam Location Map

Figure 2 - Woodjam New Claim Locations

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia, and has two additional copper exploration properties, the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

