Clarity Refines Target on Lithium381 With Results From Remote Sensing Survey

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2023 - Clarity Metals Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CMET, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G0) is pleased to report preliminary results from a remote sensing survey carried out over the area of the Lithium381 Property (the "Property") located in Quebec adjacent to Allkem Limited's James Bay Lithium Property.



The preliminary results of the remote sensing work have identified a target coincident with the resistivity anomaly identified from the preliminary Induced Polarization survey (see Company news release dated January 17, 2023) shown in Figure 1. The Remote sensing exercise was carried out over the Lithium381 Property area and was interpreted for pegmatites, particularly in comparison to Allkem's adjacent James Bay Lithium project as a reference signature where lithium bearing pegmatites are shown to be coincident with resistivity highs and similar spectral characteristics. The James Bay Lithium Project hosts an Indicated Resource of 40.8 Mt @1.40% Li 2 O. The James Bay Lithium deposit is slated to start construction in Q1 2023. (Source: Allkem Feasibility Study filed by Allkem on SEDAR on January 11, 2022).

James Rogers CEO of Clarity comments: "These excellent results are continuing to strengthen the target identified on the company's flagship lithium project. A remote sensing anomaly coincident with a resistivity high as at the adjacent Allkem James Bay Lithium Project supports our continued exploration efforts on this project."

The Company has filed a drill permit application for the Property (see Company news dated January 18, 2023).

The Remote Sensing Survey

The remote sensing survey included the collection and interpretation of synthetic aperture radar data as well as multispectral Sentinel and Aster data to analyze vegetation, structure, alteration and ground movement. When combined with existing geological, geochemical and geophysical data, complex anomalies covering large areas can be quickly and effectively identified.

Lineament analysis shows a series of NE trending structures across the area which correspond with ferric oxide anomalies which trend from the Allkem deposit to the Lithium381 resistivity high where an intersecting structure has been interpreted. A filter was applied to the hyperspectral data to focus on the spectra of lithium minerals, which highlighted the trend well, however the anomaly becomes much more subdued as depth of overburden increases and obscures the bedrock influence on the data.





Figure 1 Initial interpretation of satellite data showing ferric oxide response with NE trending lineaments.





Figure 2 Preliminary resistivity results on Lithium381 Project and Allkem Limited's 2008 IP Resistivity survey in the area of their open pit. Note the surveys are at different scales.





Figure 3 Location of Lithium381 Project showing nearby properties and total pit outline on Allkem's James Bay Lithium Project from the Allkem Feasibility Study.

The Lithium381 Property

The Property is located in Northern Quebec, Canada, approximately 3 km from the James Bay Road and the service station at KM381 which provides infrastructure to the local area.

The 21 mineral claims comprising the 1107 ha property are contiguous with Allkem Limited's James Bay Lithium Property hosting a deposit with Indicated resources of 40.8 Mt @1.40% Li 2 O. The James Bay Lithium deposit is a lithium bearing pegmatite, which is slated to start construction in Q1 2023. (Source: Allkem Feasibility Study filed by Allkem on SEDAR on January 11, 2022).

The Property has not previously been explored for lithium bearing pegmatites but is underlain primarily by amphibolite facies metasedimentary and minor metavolcanic rocks of the Lower Eastmain Group of the Eastmain Greenstone belt in the northeastern part of the Superior Province; the same host rocks of the adjacent James Bay Lithium Deposit.

Quebec has become a favourable jurisdiction for critical mineral exploration investment with its '2030 Plan for a Green Economy' targeting a reduction in carbon emissions as well as its 'Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (2020-2025)' which includes commitments to share financial risk and plans to improve infrastructure for projects in Northern Quebec.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to earn an undivided 50% right, title, ownership and beneficial interest of the Lithium381 Property from Genius Metals Inc., an arm's length public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") (See Clarity news release of Dec 7, 2022).

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to acquire 50% of the Lithium381 Project adjacent to Allkem Ltd.'s ("Allkem") James Bay Lithium feasibility stage project. See Clarity news release dated December 7, 2022.

The Company was also recently assigned an option to acquire 100% of the Fecteau project located in the prolific Abitibi gold belt adjacent to Osisko Mining's Windfall project. See Clarity news release dated November 22, 2022.

Additionally, Clarity has title on several early-stage projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland:

Empirical Gold Copper Molybdenite Property (10,518 ha) - Lillooet, B.C.

Tyber Gold Copper Silver Property (928 ha) - Southeast Vancouver Island, B.C.

Gretna Green Gold Copper Silver Property (1,331 ha) - Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, B.C.

Harp Lake Nickel Property (3,452 ha) - Labrador, NL

Eddies Cove MVT Property (450 ha) -NW Newfoundland

Hare Bay Nickel Property (750 ha) -NW Newfoundland

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

