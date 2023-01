Perseus Mining beats half year and 2022 gold production guidance

(NewsDirect)

Perseus Mining Ltd. (ASX:PRU) chief executive officer Jeff Quartermaine discusses with Proactive the company's performance for the December quarter, half year and calendar year periods. Gold production in the December half year and 2022 calendar year exceeded respective production guidance ranges of 240,000 to 265,0000 ounces and 492,850 to 517,850 ounces. He says the strong performance is forecast to continue in the June 2023 half year with 230,000 to 260,000 ounces at an all in sustaining cost of US$1,000 to US$1,200 per ounce.

