Lincoln Minerals back on ASX as it advances Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project

(NewsDirect)

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) CEO Sam Barden speaks with Proactive following the company's relisting on the ASX. LML's focus is on its flagship Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, 35 kilometres north of the southern Eyre Peninsula's main hub at Port Lincoln in South Australia. The company aims to be one of Australia's first and premier graphite producers.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.