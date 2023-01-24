Robex Signs a Mandate Letter for Funding Package With Taurus Funds of Up To US$ 115 Million

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 - Robex Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RBX) ("Robex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signature of a mandate letter (the "Mandate Letter") which appoints Taurus Mining Finance Fund No.2 L.P. ("Taurus Funds") as exclusive arranger for a total funding package of up to US$ 115 million for the development of the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea. The funding package is comprised of the following:



US$ 35 million bridge facility (the "Bridge") to be used towards the early site work program and the engineering leading up to the NI43-101 Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"); expected to be released during Q2 of this year;





Up to US$ 100 million project finance facility (the "Project Finance") to be used to refinance the Bridge and fund capital development and working capital costs;





Up to US$ 15 million cost overrun facility (the "Cost Overrun Facility" or "COF") to cover unforeseen expenditures above contingencies built-in the current design.



The Mandate Letter includes term sheets for the three facilities containing customary terms and conditions. In particular, the Bridge is subject to confirmatory due diligence, while the project finance and cost overrun are subject to the release of the DFS satisfactory to Taurus Funds.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO stated: "We are pleased to move forward with the appointment of Taurus Funds as a potential funding source to accelerate the construction of the project. We remain on track to deliver our first pour in Q1 2024".

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near term exploration potential. The Company is listed in Canada on the TSX-V:RBX and in Frankfurt (FRA:RB4).

Robex has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017. Focused on diversification and growth, the Company is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, with a recently released Pre-Feasibility Study, highlighting a 2.75Moz of gold Reserves and Resources.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become the next mid-tier gold producer in West Africa.

About Taurus

Taurus Funds Management is an independent Australian-based fund management firm providing (i) investments in both public and private global resources companies on behalf of institutional and wholesale clients, and also (ii) bespoke financing solutions for global mid-tier & junior mining companies. Established in 2006, the firm has a diversified portfolio and spreads its investments across various commodities, including steel, base materials, precious metals, energy, and industrial-related commodities.

