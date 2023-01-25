Terms Extended for Crocodile River Platinum Group Metals Tailings Concentrate with Impala Platinum Limited

Vancouver, January 25, 2023 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Terms For Crocodile River Tailings Concentrate (the "Agreement") between Impala Platinum Limited ("Impala"), a subsidiary of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. ("Implats"), and Barplats Mine (Pty) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastplats, signed on September 29, 2020 for delivery of platinum group metals ("PGM") tailings concentrate to Impala has been extended. All terms and conditions as provided for in the Agreement will remain as is up to and including December 21, 2023.

Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer and President of Eastplats, commented, "We are excited to continue to work with Impala on this project. We are targeting to restart the Zandfontein underground section to extract high-grade PGMs in 2023, which is already under an off-take agreement with Impala."

About Implats

Implats is a leading producer of PGMs, with six mining operations and a toll refining business, Impala Platinum Limited. Its mining operations span the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe and the Canadian Shield, and include Impala Rustenburg, Zimplats, Marula, Impala Canada's Lac des Iles, Mimosa and Two Rivers. The Group's head office is located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

www.implats.co.za

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western limb of the Crocodile River Mine and eastern limb of Kennedy's Vale, Spitzkop and Mareesburg projects within the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

www.eastplats.com

For further information, please contact:

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

whui@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "will", "plan", "intends", "may", "could", "expects", "anticipates" and similar expressions. Further disclosure of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and other forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

In particular, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to successful restart of the Zandfontein underground section to extract high-grade PGMs in 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, unanticipated problems that may arise in our production processes, commodity prices, lower than expected grades and quantities of resources, need for additional funding and availability of such additional funding on acceptable terms, economic conditions, currency fluctuations, competition and regulations, legal proceedings and risks related to operations in foreign countries.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" section contained in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152371