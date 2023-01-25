Exploits Announces Diamond Drilling Results at Titan Gold Target

Vancouver, January 25, 2023 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") announces its results from the 2022 drilling program at the Titan gold target, located approximately 40 kilometres north-northeast of its Bullseye claims adjacent to New Found Gold's Keats and Lotto high-grade gold discoveries. This program successfully confirmed the presence of the gold mineralization system identified by a compilation of historic data; and traced the system to a vertical depth of 150 metres distributed over a strike-length of approximately 300 metres along the main drilling trend.

Ken Tylee, Vice President of Exploration of Exploits, commented, "Our drilling indicates that gold mineralization at our Titan property is preferentially hosted within several discordant gabbro blocks that our geologists have now confidently traced to at least the -150 metre depth-level and remain open along their interpreted strike-lines. This work solidifies our opinion on the prospectivity of Exploits' extensive land package along the Dog Bay Line structural setting. Additional work is warranted; however, we are now 100% focused on preparing for the mobilization of the drill rig into Bullseye by mid February."

Jeff Swinoga, Chief Executive Officer of Exploits, added, "While exploration efforts continue at our highly prospective Bullseye gold target, we are pleased that the results from Titan add to our pipeline of future gold discovery opportunities outside of the Appleton Fault corridor."

Drilling Highlights from Titan:

Confirmed the presence of gold mineralization distributed within altered and sulphide-bearing gabbroic sills as indicated by the Alpha IP™ electromagnetic survey.

Established that the orientation of the mineralized zone strikes to the northeast, the shallow-dipping (eastwards) units extend 'away' from the limited near-surface drilling reported by Crosshair in 2004.

Fine grains of visible gold were observed in centimetre-scale veins (TI-22-002 and TI-22-004).

The new drilling results were integrated with surficial mapping and historical data to develop a 3D geological model to better understand the structural controls on gold mineralization at Titan.

Selected intercepts from the 20-hole program (6,059 metre, NQ diameter core) are as follows:

3.10 g/t Au over 3.23 m including 16.10 g/t Au over 0.40 m in Hole TI-22-004



2.29 g/t Au over 2.09 m including 3.48 g/t Au over 0.39 m in Hole TI-22-001



2.82 g/t Au over 3.50 m including 14.80 g/t Au over 0.40 m in Hole TI-22-002



4.99 g/t Au over 0.35 m, and 2.21 g/t Au over 1.90 m including 4.68 g/t Au over 0.50 m in Hole TI-22-005



3.86 g/t Au over 0.99 m including 7.96 g/t Au over 0.43 m in Hole TI-22-009



2.33 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 4.90 g/t Au over 0.52 m in Hole TI-22-010



3.69 g/t Au over 1.65 m including 5.66 g/t Au over 0.70 m in Hole TI-22-015





Figure 1: Titan plan map displaying drill collar locations and drill hole gold grade intersections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/152434_7fbb738bb41669fa_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Vertical section A - A' of the Titan prospect based on 2022 drilling (looking northeast). Interpreted mineralized zone highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/152434_7fbb738bb41669fa_003full.jpg

Table 1: Significant drilling results

Titan Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) TI-22-001 19.41 21.50 2.09 2.29 Incl. 19.41 19.80 0.39 3.48

TI-22-002 17.50 21.00 3.50 2.82 Incl. 19.80 20.20 0.40 14.80 And 21.50 23.00 1.50 2.11

TI-22-004 63.00 66.23 3.23 3.10 Incl. 64.85 65.25 0.40 16.10 And 68.00 69.56 1.56 1.05 Incl. 69.17 69.56 0.39 1.49 And 72.75 73.68 0.93 1.10

TI-22-005 64.25 64.60 0.35 4.99 And 71.80 73.70 1.90 2.21 Incl. 72.60 73.10 0.50 4.68 And 74.85 77.35 2.50 1.33 Incl. 76.50 77.00 0.50 1.69

TI-22-006 59.10 62.50 3.40 1.33 Incl. 61.12 61.84 0.72 2.51 And 65.85 72.81 6.96 1.41 Incl. 67.55 68.33 0.78 2.37 And 75.00 75.54 0.54 3.14

TI-22-007 99.36 99.76 0.40 1.73

TI-22-009 139.17 140.16 0.99 3.86 Incl. 139.17 139.60 0.43 7.96 And 143.79 145.00 1.21 3.32 Incl. 143.79 144.60 0.81 4.66 And 147.11 149.89 2.78 1.41 Incl. 149.07 149.50 0.43 2.15

TI-22-010 145.00 147.00 2.00 2.33 Incl. 145.39 145.91 0.52 4.90 And 148.00 150.09 2.09 2.02 Incl. 148.50 149.00 0.50 2.95 And 150.64 151.50 0.86 1.02 Incl. 150.64 151.00 0.36 1.23 And 151.92 154.00 2.08 1.05 Incl. 153.64 154.00 0.36 2.40

TI-22-011 153.31 154.00 0.69 1.17 And 157.50 158.27 0.77 1.01 Incl. 157.50 157.91 0.41 1.10

TI-22-013 57.70 59.80 2.10 1.71 Incl. 59.10 59.80 0.70 1.80

TI-22-014 167.28 167.70 0.42 2.16

TI-22-015 32.00 34.00 2.00 1.59 Incl. 32.40 33.00 0.60 2.26 And 72.50 74.15 1.65 3.69 Incl. 73.45 74.15 0.70 5.66 And 127.45 128.43 0.98 1.75 *All intersections are core intervals and do not represent true thickness

2022 Titan Diamond Drilling Program:



The 2022 drill program at Titan consisted of 20 NQ sized (4.76 cm diameter coring) drill holes totaling 6,059 metres which was completed by November 25th, 2022. Drill holes tested the mineralized gabbroic intrusions that produced historic drilling intercepts of up 10.22 g/t Au over 3.35 metres (Crosshair, 2004 - Drill hole WP-1). Holes TI-22-017, TI-22-018, and TI-22-020 tested additional geological structures interpreted to control gold mineralization at Titan.

Holes throughout the program were also designed to target geophysical responses highlighted by the Alpha IP™ survey completed for Exploits by Simcoe Geoscience. Interpretation indicated several zones of combined conductivity (elevated metal content) / resistivity (potential silicification-veining) responses.



Table 2: Titan drill collar locations (Datum - NAD83)

Hole ID East North Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) TI-22-001 675459 5465491 69 315 -45 307 TI-22-002 675459 5465491 69 315 -60 352 TI-22-003 675506 5465440 68 315 -45 271 TI-22-004 675596 5465352 71 315 -50 349 TI-22-005 675596 5465352 71 315 -70 220 TI-22-006 675588 5465350 60 335 -50 250 TI-22-007 675628 5465314 69 315 -65 250 TI-22-008 675660 5465287 70 315 -65 235 TI-22-009 675685 5465260 66 315 -65 283 TI-22-010 675685 5465260 66 315 -75 349 TI-22-011 675669 5465271 67 270 -45 340 TI-22-012 675430 5465320 65 315 -45 280 TI-22-013 675526 5465276 65 315 -45 169 TI-22-014 675666 5465418 69 315 -45 499 TI-22-015 675843 5465693 75 270 -45 310 TI-22-016 675845 5465700 76 135 -45 352 TI-22-017 674735 5465230 55 315 -45 394 TI-22-018 674735 5465230 55 270 -45 349 TI-22-019 675735 5465210 66 315 -65 250 TI-22-020 677416 5466280 80 135 -45 250

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

The NQ core that was selected for sampling was halved by core saw, placed into sample bags with unique sample tags for identification by Company personnel. The bags are then sealed and transported directly to SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") Mobile Sample Preparation Unit (MSPU) located in Grand Falls - Newfoundland by Company personnel for sample preparation. After preparation, the samples are sent to SGS's analytical laboratory in Burnaby - British Columbia for analysis. At the analytical lab, 30-gram splits are digested by multi-acid (4-Acid) digestion and analyzed for gold by fire assay (method GE_FAI31V5) plus 33 elements by ICP-AES (method GE_ICP40Q12). Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at defined intervals for QA/QC purposes by the Company, representing approximately 10% of all samples sent for assay.

SGS is an ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory and independent of Exploits Discovery Corp.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Tylee, P.Geo., VP of Exploration with Exploits, is a qualified person within the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tylee has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is actively exploring its gold projects in the Exploits Subzone, covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The Company's Exploration 2.0 methodology is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success at the Keats and Lotto Zones in the Appleton zone. Exploits is leveraging its local team and geologic understanding to become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

